Mundo TRAGEDIA EN MANCHESTER

Los famosos expresan su dolor por los muertos en el recital de Ariana Grande

Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Cher y Bruno Mars son solo algunas de las personalidades que se manifestaron al respecto.

Hoy 22:08 -

Minutos después de lo sucedido en Manchester, los famosos se volcaron a las redes sociales para expresar su dolor por lo sucedido, y obviamente, brindarle todo su apoyo a la cantante Ariana Grande, conmovida por tamaña tragedia.

Mirá lo que escribieron en su Twitter.



 
