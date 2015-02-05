Los famosos expresan su dolor por los muertos en el recital de Ariana Grande
Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Cher y Bruno Mars son solo algunas de las personalidades que se manifestaron al respecto.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 22:08 -
Minutos después de lo sucedido en Manchester, los famosos se volcaron a las redes sociales para expresar su dolor por lo sucedido, y obviamente, brindarle todo su apoyo a la cantante Ariana Grande, conmovida por tamaña tragedia.
Mirá lo que escribieron en su Twitter.
i'm so incredibly & sincerely sorry to all the arianators & people involved in the terrifying incident that took place tonight in Manchester— madison beer (@madisonbeer) 23 de mayo de 2017
oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight...— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 23 de mayo de 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 23 de mayo de 2017
sending love and prayers to Ariana and everyone that was at her show— Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) 23 de mayo de 2017
Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 22 de mayo de 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) 22 de mayo de 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 de mayo de 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 de mayo de 2017