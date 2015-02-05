Los famosos expresan su dolor por los muertos en el recital de Ariana Grande

Hoy 22:08 -

Minutos después de lo sucedido en Manchester, los famosos se volcaron a las redes sociales para expresar su dolor por lo sucedido, y obviamente, brindarle todo su apoyo a la cantante Ariana Grande, conmovida por tamaña tragedia.

Mirá lo que escribieron en su Twitter.





i'm so incredibly & sincerely sorry to all the arianators & people involved in the terrifying incident that took place tonight in Manchester — madison beer (@madisonbeer) 23 de mayo de 2017

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 23 de mayo de 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 23 de mayo de 2017

sending love and prayers to Ariana and everyone that was at her show — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) 23 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) 23 de mayo de 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 22 de mayo de 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) 22 de mayo de 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 de mayo de 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 de mayo de 2017



