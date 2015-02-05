Sorprendente: Joven baja 45 kilogramos sin hacer ejercicios
Una joven contó su increíble historia en Instagram. Mirá las fotos.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 16:30
Kristina, es una joven que sufría de sobrepeso contó en su cuenta de Instagram su conmovedora historia de cómo bajó 45 kilogramos sin tener que hacer ejercicios.
La muchacha logró bajar de peso por medio de una dieta catogénica, que consiste en alimentos bajos en carbohidratos y alto en grasa, lo que obliga al organismo a transformar esa 'grasa' en energía, esto mediante un proceso metabólico llamado cetosis.
El plan alimentario fue recetada por su médico de cabecera. La joven contó que el primer año se centró en modificar su estilo de alimentación y solo caminaba un poco cuando se dirigía de su casa a la Universidad.
Asimismo, revelo que cada cierto tiempo tomaba sesiones de yoga, y desde hace dos años despues de lograr bajar esos kilos de más, se inscribió en un gimnasio donde ahora solo asiste para conservar una figura saludable.
2017 workout [139/250]{psst: these # are how I track my workouts of the year out of my goal of 250} Cardio hardio! Put in some work on the bike using the random program. Just fucked around to start with, then did 30:30 intervals until I hit 5 miles. Cooled down with a mile nice and slow. I SWEAR I WAS SWEATY haha I tried to get a sweaty selfie and I just look... Like me. Also Lol @ past me who used to judge girls who wear makeup to the gym. Now I'm like "DAMN what setting spray does she use tho..." I go straight to the gym after work. Washing my face 3x a day (morning, pre gym, post gym) was making it dry and awful. So now I don't bother taking my makeup off before working out . . . . #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketoaf #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketocommunity #ketosis #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenicdiet #lchf #lowcarbhighfat #eatfatlosefat #losingweightfeelinggreat #extremeweightloss
Double the #transformationtuesday fun today! September 4, 2014 - 3 years ago yesterday - was my first day of grad school. I was 6 months into keto almost exactly, and down 41lbs. 3 years later and I'm another 60lbs down (103 total)! Size 18 jeans vs size 8; size L men's top vs size M women's. I also got better at makeup and got a phone with a better camera (brows still gr8 tho) . . . . #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketoaf #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketocommunity #ketosis #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenicdiet #lchf #lowcarbhighfat #eatfatlosefat #losingweightfeelinggreat #extremeweightloss #transformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation