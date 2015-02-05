Selena Gomez se sometió a un trasplante de riñón
La operación, por la enfermedad crónica que padece, se mantuvo en secreto hasta hoy.
La cantante Selena Gomez se sometió a un trasplante de riñón y la donante fue nada menos que su mejor amiga, Francia Raisa. "Soy muy consciente de que algunos de mis fans se habían dado cuenta de que estaba muy abajo durante parte del verano y me preguntaban por qué no estaba promocionando mi nueva música, de la cual estaba muy orgullosa", escribió la popular artista.
Desde hace años se sabe que Gomez padece Lupus, una enfermedad autoinmune que afecta diversos órganos y produce fatiga crónica entre otras complicaciones. "Supe que necesitaba someterme a un trasplante de riñón y me estaba recuperando. Era lo que tenía que hacer para mi salud", indicó la joven quien no especificó en qué fecha fue la operación mantenida en secreto hasta hoy.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith