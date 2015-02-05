Mirá cómo está hoy el actor de "Billy Elliot"
La película del pequeño que cumplió su sueño de bailar ballet cumple 17 años de su estreno. Mirá cómo está su protagonista.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 15:53 -
Hace 17 años se estrenaba una película que llegó a emocionar a muchos: "Billy Elliot". La emotiva historia de un pequeño ingles que cumplió su sueño de bailar ballet pese a los prejuicios de la época y de su familia.
El niño que llegó al corazón de todos, hace más de una década, hoy ya es un hombre completamente distinto. Mirá cómo está hoy Jamie Bell, el actor que personificó a Billy.
Who can't resist to have a bicycle ride with him? hahahhahah he is always looking super hot! #jamiebellarmy #jamiebell #AndrewJamesMatfinBell #jumper #fantasticfour #theadventuresoftintin #billyelliot #kingkong #fanaccount #awesome #britishguy #actor #fantastic #instagram #bestactor #adorable #mrfantastic #invisiblewoman #humantorch #thething #motivational #quotes #confidence #lovejamiebell #jamiebellfanaccount #fanacount #fangeeks
Jamie bell in Filth #jamiebellarmy #jamiebell #AndrewJamesMatfinBell #jumper #fantasticfour #theadventuresoftintin #billyelliot #kingkong #fanaccount #awesome #britishguy #actor #fantastic #instagram #bestactor #adorable #mrfantastic #invisiblewoman #humantorch #thething #motivational #quotes #confidence #lovejamiebell #jamiebellfanaccount #jamesmcavoy #filth