Conocé la dieta de esta joven para bajar 32 kilos
Charlotte Mears contó su historia a través de Instagram. Mirá sus fotos.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 16:22 -
Charlotte Mears es una joven de 27 años que tuvo un radical cambio en su cuerpo al pasar de los 90 a los 58 kilogramos y contó su historia a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
La joven relató que dejó de saltarse el desayuno y sumó por las mañanas la avena y la fruta. Reemplazó las comidas rápidas durante el almuerzo por el pollo y el delivery por comidas caseras. Para calmar la sed toma agua y come frutas para saciar los antojos entre comidas. Además, le sumó un entrenamiento que ocupa cinco de los siete días de la semana.
Actualmente, Charlotte cuenta con más de 30 mil seguidores que comentan sus publicaciones y se inspiran de su historia.
Good Morning! Weekly weigh in at 9st 1 and 3/4s, and a little update... (worth doing to keep yourself accountable each week ) I found a really amazing article that was posted in @cosmopolitanuk online magazine by a lady called @catharveyjenner who has literally studied my story and written about it beautifully...one of the best that I've read! (Thank you! ) A lot of you have asked about my routine and this article describes it perfectly! I would definitely recommend a read, it covers my diet , exercise routine how to stay motivated, all common questions I've been asked. If anyone is embarking on a weight loss journey, just remember that this doesn't happen overnight. It's a long process, it's about retraining your mind just as much as it is about retraining your body. The food we've eaten can't be uneaten but the damage can be undone. Focus is everything and that goes for all areas of life. You have to constantly remind yourself of your priorities and keep visualising the end goal. Don't forget how proud you're going to feel in 6 months to a years time when you've conquered something that you once thought was unachievable http://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/diet-nutrition/a12813204/how-to-motivate-yourself-lose-weigh-charlotte-mears-instagram/ #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldjourney #blogger #bbgcommunity #fitspo #weightlosstransformation #bikini #weightlossjourney
Good morning! From one bikini pic to another heaviest on the left at 14st 12lbs to 9st 1lb on the right. Another week on the shred after a few indulgences last weekend ready to go and do a HIIT workout to torch some fat! This consists of 15 x mins of sprints. 30 secs running at 14kmph...up to 17kmph if you can handle it (I would usually only go up to this speed right at the end) and 30 secs rest, you will feel the burn! I will then work my way round the weights, lifting as heavy as I safely can, and then finishing with an ab blaster! Diet has been as usual, veggies, green smoothies, chicken, extra lean mince, lean beef, weight watchers wraps and courgetti! A new found favourite of mine I make my meals tasty by adding lots of fresh ingredients like chillis, spring onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices, fat free yogurts and chopped tomatoes to turn things into curries, just anything I can to make my favourite meals into healthy versions! Happy weekend!
Good morning darlings! 1 and 3/4 lbs lost this week! Another week, another weigh in/measure up and comparison to keep me on track, it's getting harder to shift body fat now but never mind! Still eating healthy most of the time and still loving my weekends full of TREATS! as you will see from the 2 photos, stretch marks do fade! They did get worse than this but don't know if I can bring myself to share one of those pictures with you just yet lol anyway onto more exciting things, wonder what I will eat today! I fancy a kinder bueno, sour cream and chive pringles, peanut m&ms, warm bread with real butter , chips specifically from prezzo as they have this vinegary twang, omg the list is endless I can't wait!! I won't eat all of that but will have exactly what I fancy, I LIVE FOR THE WEEKENDS! what have you all been craving throughout the week? Genuinely interested as I think about such random stuff and wonder where it comes from lol oh and measurements as follows! Before I get too carried away...... Left ----->vs----->Right Weight: 14st 12lbs - 9st 3 and 3/4lbs Waist: 38" - 27" Hips: 48" - 34.75" Arm: 12" - 9.25" Thigh: 28" - 21.75"