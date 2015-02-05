La sexy modelo de un metro de altura

Hoy 16:59 -

Dru Presta es una joven estadounidense de 21 años que sufre de enanismo y que logró derribar las barreras del mundo de la moda.

La joven modelo de un metro de altura, nació en la ciudad de Reno, Nevada y desde pequeña fue víctima de intimidación durante 15 años debido a su condición.

Dru hace dos años se mudó a la ciudad de Los Ángeles donde comenzó a estudiar para obtener el título de marketing y forja una exitosa carrera como modelo en Los Ángeles.

"Reno, Nevada es realmente pequeño. Por lo tanto, es muy pequeño en diversidad. No aceptaban el hecho de que algo fuera diferente. Algo anormal", contó la joven a Barcroft Tv.

"El modelaje ha aumentado mi confianza mucho. Me siento mucho más sexy frente a la cámara, es como un Dru diferente al que le gusta estar expuesto. Honestamente, no hay otras palabras, me encanta estar frente a la cámara", agregó.

