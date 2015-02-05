Deportivo PRIMERO CON EL LIBERAL

La agenda deportiva más destacada para este sábado

Desde EL LIBERAL te acercamos los eventos deportivos más importantes para la jornada de hoy.

Hoy 08:44 -

Sábado 25 de noviembre


Premier League

12:00 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:00 Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

12:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion - 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

12:00 Swansea City vs Bournemouth

12:00 Newcastle United vs Watford

14:30 Liverpool vs Chelsea

 

Primera B Nacional

17:05 Quilmes vs Almagro - TYC SPORTS/HD

19:00 Atlético de Rafaela vs Juventud Unido (G) - TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:30 All Boys vs Guillermo Brown (PM)

 

Primera B Metropolitana

17:00 Barracas Central vs Platense - 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

17:00 Tristán Suárez vs Talleres (RdE) - TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:00 Colegiales vs Villa San Carlos - TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:30 Atlanta vs UAI Urquiza

 

NBA

21:00 San Antonio vs Charlotte Deportv / HD

21:00 Orlando vs Philadelphia ESPN / HD

21:00 Portland vs Washington

21:30 Toronto vs Atlanta

22:00 Boston vs Indiana

22:00 New York vs Houston

22:30 Oklahoma vs Dallas - 675 NBA Pass

22:30 New Orleans vs Golden State - 676 NBA Pass

23:00 Milwaukee vs Utah

 

Fórmula 1 - Abu Dhabi

07:00 Entrenamientos libres 3 Canal F1 Latin America / HD

10:00 Clasificación

 

La Liga de España

09:00 Alavés vs Eibar 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

12:15 Real Madrid vs Málaga 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

14:30 Betis vs Girona 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:45 Levante vs Atlético de Madrid

 

Copa Davis - Final

10:00 Francia vs Bélgica - Día 2 (dobles)

 

Test Match Internacional

14:30 Irlanda vs Argentina

 

Superliga Argentina

17:00 Patronato vs Unión (SF) - TNT SPORTS

17:00 Belgrano vs Gimnasia LP - FOX SPORTS/HD

19:15 San Lorenzo vs Argentinos Juniors - TNT SPORTS

21:30 Racing vs Independiente

 

 

 

 


 
Compartí
esta nota
Las cinco más leídas
hoy de Deportivo
1

Central se floreó al ritmo de Diego Jara

2

Lionel Messi renovó contrato con el Barcelona hasta 2021
3

La agenda deportiva más destacada para este sábado
4

Triunfo de Las Parejas
5

Simeone quiere a Pastore en el Atlético Madrid

También te puede interesar