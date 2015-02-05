La agenda deportiva más destacada para este sábado
Desde EL LIBERAL te acercamos los eventos deportivos más importantes para la jornada de hoy.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 08:44 -
Sábado 25 de noviembre
Premier League
12:00 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
12:00 Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
12:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion - 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:00 Swansea City vs Bournemouth
12:00 Newcastle United vs Watford
14:30 Liverpool vs Chelsea
Primera B Nacional
17:05 Quilmes vs Almagro - TYC SPORTS/HD
19:00 Atlético de Rafaela vs Juventud Unido (G) - TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 All Boys vs Guillermo Brown (PM)
Primera B Metropolitana
17:00 Barracas Central vs Platense - 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
17:00 Tristán Suárez vs Talleres (RdE) - TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Colegiales vs Villa San Carlos - TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:30 Atlanta vs UAI Urquiza
NBA
21:00 San Antonio vs Charlotte Deportv / HD
21:00 Orlando vs Philadelphia ESPN / HD
21:00 Portland vs Washington
21:30 Toronto vs Atlanta
22:00 Boston vs Indiana
22:00 New York vs Houston
22:30 Oklahoma vs Dallas - 675 NBA Pass
22:30 New Orleans vs Golden State - 676 NBA Pass
23:00 Milwaukee vs Utah
Fórmula 1 - Abu Dhabi
07:00 Entrenamientos libres 3 Canal F1 Latin America / HD
10:00 Clasificación
La Liga de España
09:00 Alavés vs Eibar 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
12:15 Real Madrid vs Málaga 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Betis vs Girona 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:45 Levante vs Atlético de Madrid
Copa Davis - Final
10:00 Francia vs Bélgica - Día 2 (dobles)
Test Match Internacional
14:30 Irlanda vs Argentina
Superliga Argentina
17:00 Patronato vs Unión (SF) - TNT SPORTS
17:00 Belgrano vs Gimnasia LP - FOX SPORTS/HD
19:15 San Lorenzo vs Argentinos Juniors - TNT SPORTS
21:30 Racing vs Independiente