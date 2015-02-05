Hizo 100 sentadillas durante un mes y este fue el resultado
Gina Florio mostró el proceso de su rutina de ejercicios en Instagram. Mirá las fotos.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 17:07 -
Gina Florio se propuso una meta, realizar 100 sentadillas diarias durante un mes, para mejorar su figura y consiguió grandes resultados que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram.
La joven decidió emprender este reto como 'castigo' por toda la comida chatarra que había incluido en su dieta en los últimos meses y sin duda los resultados fueron impresionantes.
"Si, ¡puedes CONSTRUIR CURVAS! Desde que era adolescente, siempre me encantó el aspecto curvilíneo, pero fui bendecida con una contextura robusta que no tiene muchas curvas, con hombros anchos y una cintura más grande. Yo solía pensar que el entrenamiento iba hacerme más robusta y más grande, pero después de unos meses, ¡finalmente estoy construyendo algunas curvas!", escribió Gina en Instagram.
Además, explicó que lo que se necesita para lograr estos cambios es constancia. "Los cambios en el cuerpo no ocurren de un día para otro. Además de ejercicio también se necesita una dieta muy balanceada que complemente tu rutina", agregó.
Just a couple months can make all the difference. This B&A is about much more than abs or thigh gap. When you feel bloated and tired and sluggish all the time, it’s only natural to want to make a change. Along the way i just got addicted to feeling great every single morning, so i stuck with my program, and i still have more goals i want to achieve. it’s all about smart choices and dedication. Be conscious of what you eat and commit to doing things for your health — especially on the days you don’t feel like it! That’s when it counts the most!! More to come of my story on @popsugarfitness #weightloss #weightlossjourney #getstrongwithgina #popsugar #pslife #beforeandafter #fitness #weightlifting #strengthtraining #intermittentfasting #fitspo #fitgirl #motivation #inspiration #transformationtuesday #transformation
Yes, you can BUILD CURVES! Ever since I️ was a teen I always loved the curvy look, but I️ was blessed (LOL) with a stocky build that doesn’t have much curve to it. Broad shoulders and a larger waist. I️ used to think that weight training was going to make me stockier and bigger and manlier, but after just a few months of hitting the weights religiously, I️ finally am building some curves! It’s all about heavy lifting, functional training, and lots and lots of good food. I️ tossed on this bodysuit last week and realized that all the hard work is paying off. Chicas, if you want curves, go to the gym and get them! #getstrongwithgina #weightliftingforweightloss #asianfitness #asianfitgirls #asianfitgirl #sanfranciscofitness #californiafit #buildcurves #buildingcurves #veganweightloss #plantbasedweightloss #poweredbyplants #veganweightlossjourney #weightlossjourney #veganfitfam #veganfitgirl #plantbasedfit #plantbasedfitnessgirl #plantfitness #plantbasedlife #strongwoman #howtogetstrong #gettingstronger #veganweightlifting #veganweightlifter