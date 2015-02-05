Hizo 100 sentadillas durante un mes y este fue el resultado

Hoy 17:07 -

Gina Florio se propuso una meta, realizar 100 sentadillas diarias durante un mes, para mejorar su figura y consiguió grandes resultados que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram.

La joven decidió emprender este reto como 'castigo' por toda la comida chatarra que había incluido en su dieta en los últimos meses y sin duda los resultados fueron impresionantes.

"Si, ¡puedes CONSTRUIR CURVAS! Desde que era adolescente, siempre me encantó el aspecto curvilíneo, pero fui bendecida con una contextura robusta que no tiene muchas curvas, con hombros anchos y una cintura más grande. Yo solía pensar que el entrenamiento iba hacerme más robusta y más grande, pero después de unos meses, ¡finalmente estoy construyendo algunas curvas!", escribió Gina en Instagram.

Además, explicó que lo que se necesita para lograr estos cambios es constancia. "Los cambios en el cuerpo no ocurren de un día para otro. Además de ejercicio también se necesita una dieta muy balanceada que complemente tu rutina", agregó.

