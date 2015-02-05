La alemana que sorprende por su belleza y sus trucos con la bicicleta

Viola Brand desde joven que se dedica al 'ciclismo artístico' y fue ganadora en torneos nacionales e internacionales. Mirá las imágenes.

Hoy 16:49 -

Viola Brand es una joven alemana de 25 años que es furor en Instagram por su belleza y sus sorprendentes trucos con la bicicleta.
La muchacha, campeona nacional de 'ciclismo artístico' -disciplina de los países del norte de Europa- no se cansa de compartir con sus miles de seguidores las peligrosas hazañas que realiza arriba del vehículo de dos ruedas. 

Viola Brand es una joven alemana de 25 años que es furor en Instagram por su belleza y sus sorprendentes trucos con la bicicleta.

La muchacha, campeona nacional de 'ciclismo artístico' -disciplina de los países del norte de Europa- no se cansa de compartir con sus miles de seguidores las peligrosas hazañas que realiza arriba del vehículo de dos ruedas.  




 
Compartí
esta nota
Notas relacionadas

Fue a la cárcel por abusar de su hermana y lo violaron entre tres

Terrible accidente en Ruta 34: un móvil policial chocó con una moto
Las cinco más leídas
hoy de Mundo Web
1

Mirá cómo luce una familia luego de hacer ejercicios por seis meses
2

Las increíbles fotos de 'monstruos marinos' en Instagram
3

La alemana que sorprende por su belleza y sus trucos con la bicicleta
4

Se casó con tres mujeres en el mismo día para ahorrar en la boda
5

El desafío viral del Ejército Británico es furor en Internet

También te puede interesar