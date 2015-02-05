La alemana que sorprende por su belleza y sus trucos con la bicicleta
Viola Brand desde joven que se dedica al 'ciclismo artístico' y fue ganadora en torneos nacionales e internacionales. Mirá las imágenes.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 16:49 -
Viola Brand es una joven alemana de 25 años que es furor en Instagram por su belleza y sus sorprendentes trucos con la bicicleta.
La muchacha, campeona nacional de 'ciclismo artístico' -disciplina de los países del norte de Europa- no se cansa de compartir con sus miles de seguidores las peligrosas hazañas que realiza arriba del vehículo de dos ruedas.
