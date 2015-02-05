Deportivo AGENDA

Horarios y TV del fútbol del miércoles

El plato fuerte será la Supercopa Argentina entre Boca y River; pero también juegan el Barcelona con el Chelsea en Champions.

Hoy 10:43 -

13.00 hs | Liga de Francia | PSG VS. ANGERS | ESPN

14.00 hs | Champions League | BESIKTAS VS. BAYERN MUNICH | Fox Sports 2

                Serie A | JUVENTUS VS. ATALANTA |Fox Sports 3

16.45 hs | Champions League | BARCELONA VS. CHELSEA |ESPN 2

19.00 hs | Copa Libertadores | BOLIVAR VS. COLO COLO |Fox Sports

                Copa Libertadores | ESTUDIANTES VS. REAL GARCILASO |Fox Sports 3

21.15 hs | Supercopa Argentina| BOCA VS. RIVER | TNT Sports y Fox Sports Premium

21.30 hs | Copa Libertadores | ATLÉTICO NACIONAL VS. DELFÍN | Fox Sports

                Copa Libertadores | EMELEC VS. FLAMENGO | Fox Sports 3

 
Compartí
esta nota
Las cinco más leídas
hoy de Deportivo
1

River y Boca, en un superclásico muy "copado"
2

El superclásico senior finalizó empatado en tres tantos
3

En busca del cuarto triunfo en fila

4

Reservas hoteleras alcanzan un 90 por ciento
5

San Martín perdió ante Salta Basket de visitante

También te puede interesar