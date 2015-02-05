Horarios y TV del fútbol del miércoles
El plato fuerte será la Supercopa Argentina entre Boca y River; pero también juegan el Barcelona con el Chelsea en Champions.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 10:43 -
13.00 hs | Liga de Francia | PSG VS. ANGERS | ESPN
14.00 hs | Champions League | BESIKTAS VS. BAYERN MUNICH | Fox Sports 2
Serie A | JUVENTUS VS. ATALANTA |Fox Sports 3
16.45 hs | Champions League | BARCELONA VS. CHELSEA |ESPN 2
19.00 hs | Copa Libertadores | BOLIVAR VS. COLO COLO |Fox Sports
Copa Libertadores | ESTUDIANTES VS. REAL GARCILASO |Fox Sports 3
21.15 hs | Supercopa Argentina| BOCA VS. RIVER | TNT Sports y Fox Sports Premium
21.30 hs | Copa Libertadores | ATLÉTICO NACIONAL VS. DELFÍN | Fox Sports
Copa Libertadores | EMELEC VS. FLAMENGO | Fox Sports 3