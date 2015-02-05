Cal Crutchlow es el gran ganador del Premio Argentina de MotoGP
Por El Liberal
08/04/2018 -
Cal Crutchlow se quedó con el Gran Premio de la Argentina. El británico ganó una carerra infartante con muchos condimentos.
En desarrollo...
#MotoGP RACE@calcrutchlow holds on to take his 3rd Grand Prix win and Honda's 750th@JohannZarco1 runs him close with @Rins42 in third#ArgentinaGP pic.twitter.com/slrCiErtxc— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) 8 de abril de 2018
He's happy with that one @calcrutchlow #ArgentinaGP pic.twitter.com/J0CsbUuPjH— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) 8 de abril de 2018