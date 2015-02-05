Deportivo INFORMACIÓN

Esta es la agenda deportiva para hoy

Habrá acción local, regional, nacional e internacional. Desde EL LIBERAL te contamos todo lo destacado.

Hoy 09:56 -

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

11:00 Tigre - Huracan   FOX PREMIUM FOX SPORTS 2/HD

13:15 Rosario Central - Racing  TNT SPORTS

15:30 Atlético Tucumán - Unión  FOX PREMIUM

17:45 Arsenal - River  TNT SPORTS

20:00 Boca - Newells  FOX SPORTS/HD


 

PRIMERA B NACIONAL

11:00 Los Andes - All Boys  TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:30 Almagro - Flandria  TYC SPORTS/HD

15:30 Villa Dalmine - Deportivo Moron  TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Sportivo Estudiantes - Independiente Rivadavia  TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:00 Gimnasia (J) - Mitre (SGO)  TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:30 Instituto - Agropecuario  TYC SPORTS PLAY


PENTAGONAL FINAL DEL FEDERAL A

18:00 Central Córdoba - Defensores de Belgrano

18:00 Estudiantes de Río Cuarto - Gimnasia de Mendoza


NBA

14:00 Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

16:30 Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs #4 ESPN HD

19:00 Washington Wizards - Toronto Raptors DEPORTV / HD

21:30 Indiana Pacers - Cleveland Cavaliers 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS


LIGA NACIONAL

20:30 Gimnasia (CR) - Regatas TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:00 Hispano Americano - Quimsa TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:30 Instituto - San Martin TYC SPORTS PLAY


ATP 1000 - MONTECARLO

09:30 Final ESPN HD


MOTO GP | GRAND PRIX OF THE AMERICANS

12:50 Carrera  ESPN +



 
