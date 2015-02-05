Esta es la agenda deportiva para hoy
Habrá acción local, regional, nacional e internacional. Desde EL LIBERAL te contamos todo lo destacado.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 09:56 -
SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
11:00 Tigre - Huracan FOX PREMIUM FOX SPORTS 2/HD
13:15 Rosario Central - Racing TNT SPORTS
15:30 Atlético Tucumán - Unión FOX PREMIUM
17:45 Arsenal - River TNT SPORTS
20:00 Boca - Newells FOX SPORTS/HD
PRIMERA B NACIONAL
11:00 Los Andes - All Boys TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:30 Almagro - Flandria TYC SPORTS/HD
15:30 Villa Dalmine - Deportivo Moron TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Sportivo Estudiantes - Independiente Rivadavia TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Gimnasia (J) - Mitre (SGO) TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:30 Instituto - Agropecuario TYC SPORTS PLAY
PENTAGONAL FINAL DEL FEDERAL A
18:00 Central Córdoba - Defensores de Belgrano
18:00 Estudiantes de Río Cuarto - Gimnasia de Mendoza
NBA
14:00 Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
16:30 Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs #4 ESPN HD
19:00 Washington Wizards - Toronto Raptors DEPORTV / HD
21:30 Indiana Pacers - Cleveland Cavaliers 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
LIGA NACIONAL
20:30 Gimnasia (CR) - Regatas TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Hispano Americano - Quimsa TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Instituto - San Martin TYC SPORTS PLAY
ATP 1000 - MONTECARLO
09:30 Final ESPN HD
MOTO GP | GRAND PRIX OF THE AMERICANS
12:50 Carrera ESPN +