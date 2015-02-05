Deportivo AGENDA

Horarios y TV de todo el fútbol del martes

-

Copa Libertadores con Independiente, Estudiantes y Atlético Tucumán que definen el pase a cuartos, Pre-Champions y hasta Primera B


15.45 hs | Pre-Champions League | DINAMO KIEV VS. AJAX | ESPN

16.00 hs | Pre-Champions League | DINAMO ZAGREB VS. YOUNG BOYS | Fox Sports

16.00 hs | Pre-Champions League | AEK ATENAS VS. VIDI | Fox Sports 2

19.30 hs | Copa Libertadores | SANTOS VS. INDEPENDIENTE |Fox Sports 2

21.05 hs | Primera B | ESTUDIANTES (B.A.) VS. J.J. URQUIZA | TYC Sports

21.30 hs | Copa Libertadores | CRUZEIRO VS. FLAMENGO | Fox Sports 3

21.45 hs | Copa Libertadores | GREMIO VS. ESTUDIANTES | Fox Sports 2

21.45 hs | Copa Libertadores | ATLÉTICO NACIONAL VS. ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN | Fox Sports

 
