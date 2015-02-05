Néstor Pitana fue elegido como el mejor árbitro del mundo
Por El Liberal
Hoy 08:45 -
La International Federation of Football History & Statistics lo galardonó en su 32° entrega de premios por su desempeño en 2018.
Néstor Pitana fue elegido como el mejor árbitro del mundo por su trabajo en 2018, de acuerdo con la IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics), que otorga premios anuales en el ámbito deportivo.
Así fueron los votos:
1 Néstor PITANA (Argentina) 180 votos
2 Björn KUIPERS (Holanda) 100 votos
3 Milorad MAZIC Serbia 86 votos
4 Felix BRYCH (Alemania) 79 votos
5 Cuneyt CAKIR (Turquía) 55 votos
6 Gianluca ROCCHI (Italia) 25 votos
7 Alireza FAGHANI Irán 21 votos
8 Antonio Mateu LAHOZ (España) y Damir SKOMINA (Eslovenia) 18 votos
10 Sandro RICCI (Brasil) 16 votos
11 Malang DIEDHIOU (Senegal) 14 votos
12 Andrés CUNHA (Uruguay) 13 votos
13 César Arturo RAMOS (México) 7 votos
14 David FERNANDEZ BORBALAN (España) y Janny ZIKAZWE (Zambia) 5 votos
16 Martin ATKINSON (Inglaterra), Matthew CONGER (Nueva Zelanda) y Mark GEIGER (Estados Unidos) 1 voto