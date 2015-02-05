Deportivo AGENDA

Horarios y TV de todo el fútbol del domingo

Hoy 08:38 -

08:00 | Liga de España | Betis - Girona | 683 DIRECTV SPORTS

08:30 | Serie A | Frosinone - Atalanta

10:30 | Premier League | Huddersfield - Manchester City

11:00 | Serie A | Fiorentina - Sampdoria

11:00 | Serie A | SPAL - Bologna

12:15 | Liga de España | Villarreal - Athletic Club

13:00 | Premier League | Fulham – Tottenham | 613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

14:00 | Serie A | Cagliari - Empoli

14:30 | Liga de España | Levante - Real Valladolid | 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

14:30 | Liga de España | Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad

16:30 | Serie A | Napoli - Lazio | ESPN/HD

16:45 | Liga de España | Barcelona - Leganés | ESPN 2/HD

17:10 | Sudamericano Sub20 | Argentina - Paraguay  | TYC SPORTS/HD

18:00 | Superliga Argentina | San Lorenzo – Huracán | Fox Sports Premium

19:30 | Sudamericano Sub20 | Uruguay – Ecuador | TYC SPORTS/HD

22:10 | Torneo de Verano | Boca – Aldosivi | Fox Sports Premium

 
Compartí
esta nota
Las cinco más leídas
hoy de Deportivo
1

Estudiantes llora por Armando Coronel

2

Kalinski marcó en la victoria de Estudiantes
3

José Acevedo se quedó con el título Latino Plata
4

Mitre consiguió un gran triunfo sobre Atlético Tucumán

5

Victoria de la "Academia" con un penal de Cristaldo


También te puede interesar