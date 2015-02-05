Nueva moda: teñirse de colores el vello de las axilas
Con el correr de las horas crece el número de usuarios de redes sociales que se suman a esta movida.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 22:27 -
En los últimos días creció el número de personas que promueve teñirse el vello de las axilas de varios colores para que se vea como el cabello de los Unicornios.
Todas las fotos del reto puedes encontrarlas con el hashtag #UnicornArmpitHair.
Feel The Rainbow This is making the rounds on the Internet again because of the Janu-hairy trend. Just a friendly reminder that a woman’s beauty, and the type of beauty she chooses to ascribe to, has absolutely nothing to do with making herself sexually attractive to you. If you have a problem with body hair, especially a woman choosing to bear the kind of hair that MEN have conditioned us to believe is wrong, gross, or disgusting, that is YOUR problem. Why are you so offended by hair? It must be painful to live in such a fragile little world. My page is fully devoted to empowering women and all creativity within beauty, if that hurts your little feelers I’ll gladly show you to the door. I’ve put up with too many gorilla-hair-assed men to put up with your nonsense. This is my friend @anomalilly , she is powerful, fierce, and proud to be a woman, body hair and all and I was happy to color that hair for her #januhairy #fragilemasculinity
Esta nueva moda tiene como objetivo “romper los estándares de belleza establecidos”. Como no podía ser de otra manera, los colores más usados son los representativos del colectivo LGBTIQ: rojo, naranja, amarillo, verde, azul y violeta.