Famosos posando con su "yo" de hace años es furor en Instagram

El trabajo de un diseñador gráfico se volvió viral entre los usuarios de la red social.

Hoy 16:23 -

Ard Gelinck es un diseñador gráfico que se volvió furor en Instagram al compartir imágenes montadas de famosos posando con su "yo" del pasado. Su cuenta acumula unas 200 publicaciones, desde el mes de junio, y donde se puede ver a Tina Turner, Freddy Mercury, Brce Springstenn, entre otros. 
"Es un hobbie, aunque también acepto encargos", contaba al diario holandés "AD"."Hago esto por diversión, no para uso comercial", explica. Pero le vale todo: portadas de discos o fotografías icónicas para sustituir a quien haga falta. 

