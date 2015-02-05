MotoGP: los pilotos recorren el circuito de Las Termas
Por El Liberal
Hoy 10:32 -
Jorge Lorenzo, Fabio Quartararo y los hermanos Marc y Alez Márquez ya están instalados en Las Termas y durante la tarde de ayer se acercaron a reconocer el Circuito Internacional preparándose para la competencia del fin de semana.
