MotoGP: los pilotos recorren el circuito de Las Termas

Jorge Lorenzo, Fabio Quartararo y los hermanos Marc y Alez Márquez ya están instalados en Las Termas y durante la tarde de ayer se acercaron a reconocer el Circuito Internacional preparándose para la competencia del fin de semana.

