Deportivo MOTOGP

VIDEO | Masia dominó las FP1 de Moto3 en Las Termas

-

Las acciones del viernes en el Circuito Internacional de las Termas comenzaron cerca de las 9.30 con las Free Practice 1 del Moto3.

Jaume Masia, el español de KTM, se quedó con el mejor tiempo:

POS   #    PILOTO           DIFERENCIA

1       5 J. MASIA 1:51.354

2      55 R. FENATI +0.296

3      84 J. KORNFEIL +0.367

4    21 A. LOPEZ +0.368

5 14 T. ARBOLINO +0.378

6 17 J. MCPHEE +0.455

7 16 A. MIGNO +0.477

8 22 K. MASAKI +0.499

9 44 A. CANET +0.771

10 7 D. FOGGIA +0.772 


 
