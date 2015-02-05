VIDEO | Masia dominó las FP1 de Moto3 en Las Termas
Por El Liberal
Las acciones del viernes en el Circuito Internacional de las Termas comenzaron cerca de las 9.30 con las Free Practice 1 del Moto3.
Jaume Masia, el español de KTM, se quedó con el mejor tiempo:
POS # PILOTO DIFERENCIA
1 5 J. MASIA 1:51.354
2 55 R. FENATI +0.296
3 84 J. KORNFEIL +0.367
4 21 A. LOPEZ +0.368
5 14 T. ARBOLINO +0.378
6 17 J. MCPHEE +0.455
7 16 A. MIGNO +0.477
8 22 K. MASAKI +0.499
9 44 A. CANET +0.771
10 7 D. FOGGIA +0.772
