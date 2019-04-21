Un chimpancé manipulando un IPhone con gran habilidad y es furor en Instagram

-
Un chimpancé manipulando un IPhone con gran habilidad se convirtió en furor en Instagram. Navega en la aplicación de Instagram bastante bien, haciendo click en fotos, perfiles y viendo videos donde aparecen otros simios similares a él.
Las imágenes se publicaron en la cuenta de Instagram de Mike Holston en @Therealtarzan, pero realmente se hicieron virales días después en la comunidad “r / BeAmazed” de Reddit, con 1,5 millones de miembros.
Un estudio sobre las habilidades de memoria de los simios mostró que estaban más interesados en ver escenas de películas en las que había personas vestidas como King Kong, en comparación con escenas sin King Kong o una figura parecida a un primate.
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER