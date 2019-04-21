×

Un chimpancé manipulando un IPhone con gran habilidad y es furor en Instagram

Un video viral con más de un millón y medio de reproducciones.

22:34

Un chimpancé manipulando un IPhone con gran habilidad se convirtió en furor en Instagram. Navega en  la aplicación de Instagram bastante bien, haciendo click en fotos, perfiles y viendo videos donde aparecen otros simios similares a él.
 
 
Las imágenes se publicaron en la cuenta de Instagram de Mike Holston en @Therealtarzan, pero realmente se hicieron virales días después en la comunidad “r / BeAmazed” de Reddit, con 1,5 millones de miembros.
 
 
Un estudio sobre las habilidades de memoria de los simios mostró que estaban más interesados ​​en ver escenas de películas en las que había personas vestidas como King Kong, en comparación con escenas sin King Kong o una figura parecida a un primate.

