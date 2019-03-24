×

Las “locas” ilusiones ópticas que son furor en Instagram

Un matemático japonés volvió loco a los usuarios de la red social que no pueden descifrar sus trucos.

- 23:24 Mundo Web

Kokichi Sugihara, doctor en ingeniería por la Universidad Meiji en Tokio (Japón), enloqueció a los usuarios de Instagram con sus increíbles ilusiones ópticas.
Entre sus creaciones figura una pieza con cuatro puntas triangulares que se convierten en circulares cuando la gira.En otra grabación se observa una flecha giratoria que siempre apunta hacia la derecha, por mucho que la hagamos girar 180 grados. Enfrentada a un espejo, el reflejo de la flecha señala en todo momento en la dirección opuesta a la del objeto.
Sugihara es un experto en crear ilusiones ópticas en 3D que hacen que los internautas se cuestionen las leyes de la Física. Cuando vemos estos objetos desde arriba se aprecia que poseen un diseño simétrico del que se deriva la ilusión óptica. Por lo tanto, la forma real de estas piezas es —en realidad— una mezcla exacta entre un círculo y un cuadrado, con un lado curvado hacia arriba mientras que el otro está inclinado hacia abajo. Nuestro cerebro llena los huecos en su percepción e intenta relacionar el objeto con algo que nos resulta familiar.

Kokichi Sugihara, doctor en ingeniería por la Universidad Meiji en Tokio (Japón), enloqueció a los usuarios de Instagram con sus increíbles ilusiones ópticas.

Entre sus creaciones figura una pieza con cuatro puntas triangulares que se convierten en circulares cuando la gira.En otra grabación se observa una flecha giratoria que siempre apunta hacia la derecha, por mucho que la hagamos girar 180 grados. Enfrentada a un espejo, el reflejo de la flecha señala en todo momento en la dirección opuesta a la del objeto.

Sugihara es un experto en crear ilusiones ópticas en 3D que hacen que los internautas se cuestionen las leyes de la Física. Cuando vemos estos objetos desde arriba se aprecia que poseen un diseño simétrico del que se deriva la ilusión óptica. Por lo tanto, la forma real de estas piezas es —en realidad— una mezcla exacta entre un círculo y un cuadrado, con un lado curvado hacia arriba mientras que el otro está inclinado hacia abajo. Nuestro cerebro llena los huecos en su percepción e intenta relacionar el objeto con algo que nos resulta familiar. 




Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Convection Currents @exploratorium: intricate and delicate structures called schlieren emerge in convective heat flow as hot, less dense water rises off of an electric heating element. A spot light shines through a thin glass walled tank of water with the L-shaped heating element immersed. The convective flow casts a shadow because the index of refraction of water is temperature dependent, with n decreasing at higher temperatures. Buoyancy, turbulence, heat transfer, physical optics- so much physics behind these mesmerizing patterns! With special thanks to the Exploratorium! Follow the link in my profile for more info and where to find many of the amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #exploratorium #kineticenergy #physics #physicsfun #turbulence #heat #schlieren #physicstoy #kineticart #density #convection #indexofrefraction #science #scienceisawesome

Una publicación compartida de physicsfun (@physicsfun) el

La Tapa de Hoy

Ver ediciones anteriores


Más noticias de hoy

Lo último de Santiago

Pronostican un viernes lluvioso con máxima de...

Nuestra cartelera de espectáculos para que armes tus salidas del...

Directivos del BSE y el gobernador Zamora habilitaron la moderna sucursal...

Lo último de Funebres

FÚNEBRES | 14 de junio de 2019

FÚNEBRES | 13 de junio de 2019

FÚNEBRES | 12 de junio de 2019

Lo último de Deportivo

La prensa nacional se rindió ante el Santiago...

Clodomiro Carranza no afloja y sigue marcando el rumbo

Jaguares reciben hoy a Sharks de Japón en Vélez

Bautista Pedemonte quiere llegar a la final

Olímpico, de luto por la pérdida de Damián Estévez

Lo último de Economía

Sandleris reconoce errores, pero confía en que...

La inflación de mayo fue del 3,1%, va en descenso, pero es muy alta

En acuerdo con el Sindicato, comercios abren el jueves 20, feriado,...

Se viene "Prendete al 20/20", una propuesta tentadora de comercios...

La inflación fue de 3,1% en mayo