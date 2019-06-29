Mirá la agenda deportiva para todo el fin de semana

-
SÁBADO 29
Copa América - Cuartos de final
16.00: Uruguay - Perú (DIRECTV SPORTS 1610 / TYC SPORTS).
Mundial Femenino - Cuartos de final
10.00: Italia - Holanda (DIRECTV SPORTS 1613).
13.30: Alemania - Suecia (DIRECTV SPORTS 1613).
Liga Nacional - Final
21.00: San Lorenzo (2) - Instituto (2) (CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION).
Super Rugby - Semifinal
04.35: Crusaders - Hurricanes (ESPN).
Fórmula 1 - GP de Austria
10.00: Clasificación (FOX SPORTS 3).
Súper TC 2000
14.00: Clasificación (CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION).
Liga de las Naciones - Vóley Masculino
03.00: Argentina - Rusia (TYC SPORTS)
DOMINGO 30
Fórmula 1 - GP de Austria
10.00: Carrera (Fox Premium Action / FOX SPORTS 3).
Súper TC 2000
10.00: Carrera (CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION).