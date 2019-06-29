×

Mirá la agenda deportiva para todo el fin de semana

- 10:17 Deportivo

SÁBADO 29

Copa América - Cuartos de final

16.00: Uruguay - Perú (DIRECTV SPORTS 1610 / TYC SPORTS).

Mundial Femenino - Cuartos de final

10.00: Italia - Holanda (DIRECTV SPORTS 1613).

13.30: Alemania - Suecia (DIRECTV SPORTS 1613).

Liga Nacional - Final

21.00: San Lorenzo (2) - Instituto (2) (CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION).

Super Rugby - Semifinal

04.35: Crusaders - Hurricanes (ESPN).

Fórmula 1 - GP de Austria

10.00: Clasificación (FOX SPORTS 3).

Súper TC 2000

14.00: Clasificación (CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION).

Liga de las Naciones - Vóley Masculino

03.00: Argentina - Rusia (TYC SPORTS)

DOMINGO 30

Fórmula 1 - GP de Austria

10.00: Carrera (Fox Premium Action / FOX SPORTS 3).

Súper TC 2000

10.00: Carrera (CANAL 8/EVENTOS HD 600 CABLEVISION).


