En detalle: la agenda deportiva para este sábado

- 10:00 Deportivo

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

13:15 Gimnasia - Defensa y Justicia (FOX SPORTS 2 - FOXSPORTS PREMIUM)

15:30 Vélez - Newell's (TNT SPORTS)

17:45 Rosario Central - Patronato (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)

20:00 Independiente - Colón (TNT SPORTS)

PREMIER LEAGUE

08:30 Norwich City - Chelsea (ESPN 2)

11:00 Brighton - Southampton

11:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace (ESPN 2)

11:00 Sheffield United - Leicester City

11:00 Watford - West Ham

13:30 Liverpool - Arsenal (ESPN 2)

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

12:00 Osasuna - Eibar (DIRECTV SPORTS)

14:00 Real Madrid - Real Valladolid (ESPN)

16:00 Celta - Valencia (DIRECTV SPORTS)

16:00 Getafe - Athletic Club (DIRECTV SPORTS 2)

SERIE A

13:00 Parma - Juventus (ESPN 3)

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 Fortuna Düsseldorf - Bayer Leverkusen (FOX SPORTS)

10:30 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen (FOX SPORTS 2)

13:30 Schalke 04 - Bayern Munich (FOX SPORTS)

PRIMERA NACIONAL

13:05 Temperley - Nueva Chicago (TYC SPORTS)

17:40 Gimnasia (J) - Chacarita (TYC SPORTS)

20:05 Independiente Rivadavia - Ferro (TYC SPORTS)

PRIMERA "B"

15:30 Sacachispas - Almirante Brown (DIRECTV SPORTS)

BOXEO DE PRIMERA

23:00 Javier Chacón - Brandon Figueroa (TYC SPORTS)

TC 2000
15:00 Clasificación (TYC SPORTS)

TEST MATCH
09:00 Escocia - Francia (ESPN)
11:00 Inglaterra - Irlanda (ESPN)

ATLETISMO - DIAMOND LEAGUE

16:00 París TYC SPORTS

