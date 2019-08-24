En detalle: la agenda deportiva para este sábado

-
SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA
13:15 Gimnasia - Defensa y Justicia (FOX SPORTS 2 - FOXSPORTS PREMIUM)
15:30 Vélez - Newell's (TNT SPORTS)
17:45 Rosario Central - Patronato (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)
20:00 Independiente - Colón (TNT SPORTS)
PREMIER LEAGUE
08:30 Norwich City - Chelsea (ESPN 2)
11:00 Brighton - Southampton
11:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace (ESPN 2)
11:00 Sheffield United - Leicester City
11:00 Watford - West Ham
13:30 Liverpool - Arsenal (ESPN 2)
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
12:00 Osasuna - Eibar (DIRECTV SPORTS)
14:00 Real Madrid - Real Valladolid (ESPN)
16:00 Celta - Valencia (DIRECTV SPORTS)
16:00 Getafe - Athletic Club (DIRECTV SPORTS 2)
SERIE A
13:00 Parma - Juventus (ESPN 3)
BUNDESLIGA
10:30 Fortuna Düsseldorf - Bayer Leverkusen (FOX SPORTS)
10:30 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen (FOX SPORTS 2)
13:30 Schalke 04 - Bayern Munich (FOX SPORTS)
PRIMERA NACIONAL
13:05 Temperley - Nueva Chicago (TYC SPORTS)
17:40 Gimnasia (J) - Chacarita (TYC SPORTS)
20:05 Independiente Rivadavia - Ferro (TYC SPORTS)
PRIMERA "B"
15:30 Sacachispas - Almirante Brown (DIRECTV SPORTS)
BOXEO DE PRIMERA
23:00 Javier Chacón - Brandon Figueroa (TYC SPORTS)
TC 2000
15:00 Clasificación (TYC SPORTS)
TEST MATCH
09:00 Escocia - Francia (ESPN)
11:00 Inglaterra - Irlanda (ESPN)
ATLETISMO - DIAMOND LEAGUE
16:00 París TYC SPORTS