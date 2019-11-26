×

La cuarta fecha de la Liguilla tuvo muchas emociones

- 22:28 Semillero

La Liga de Fútbol Infantil hizo disputar el fin de semana pasado la cuarta fecha de la Liguilla, correspondiente a las Copas Oro y Plata. Los resultados registrados fueron los que se detallan a continuación:

Copa de Oro:

Categoría 2006: Estrella Roja 1, Comercio 2; Sarmiento 0, Valoy 0; Donis 2, Lawn Tennis 1.

Categoría 2007: Estrella Roja 0, Comercio 2; Sarmiento 3, Valoy 0; Donis 2, Lawn Tennis 0.

Categoría 2008: Estrella Roja 0, Comercio 0; Sarmiento 3, Valoy 0; Donis 4, Lawn Tennis 0.

Categoría 2009: Estrella Roja 2, Comercio 1; Sarmiento 6, Valoy 0; Donis 1, Lawn Tennis 1.

Categoría 2010: Estrella Roja 1, Comercio 1; Sarmiento 2, Valoy 3; Donis 3, Lawn Tennis 0.

Copa de Plata:

Categoría 2006: Estrella del Sur 5, Ferroviaritos 3; Golcito 2, Niños Unidos 0; Tricolor 3, Locos por el Fútbol 0.

Categoría 2007: Estrella del Sur 2, Ferroviaritos 0; Golcito 2, Niños Unidos 0; Tricolor 6, Locos por el Fútbol 0. Categoría 2008: Estrella del Sur 2, Ferroviaritos 2; Golcito 2, Niños Unidos 0; Tricolor 1, Locos por el Fútbol 0. Categoría 2009: Estrella del Sur 2, Ferroviaritos 2; Golcito 2, Niños Unidos 0; Tricolor 4, Locos por el Fútbol 2. Categoría 2010: Estrella del Sur 2, Ferroviaritos 1; Golcito 2, Niños Unidos 0; Tricolor 7, Locos por el Fútbol 0.l


