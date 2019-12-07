×

La agenda deportiva más completa del fin de semana

Ingresá y conocé el detalle de cada encuentro de hoy y mañana.

- 08:25 Deportivo

SÁBADO 7

Superliga Argentina

17:35 Huracan - Arsenal (TNT SPORTS)

19:40 Atlético Tucumán - Newells (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)

19:40 Talleres - Unión (TNT SPORTS)

21:30 Lanús - Racing (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)


Premier League

09:25 Everton - Chelsea (ESPN 2)

11:45 Bournemouth - Liverpool (ESPN 2)

14:15 Manchester City - Manchester United (ESPN 2)


Serie A

13:55 Udinese - Napoli (ESPN +)

16:30 Lazio - Juventus (ESPN 3)


Bundesliga

11:30 Borussia M'gladbach - Bayern Munich (FOX SPORTS)

14:30 Bayer Leverkusen - Schalke 04 (FOX SPORTS)


Ligue 1 de Francia

13:25 Montpellier - PSG (ESPN 3)


Liga de España

08:55 Real Madrid - Espanyol (ESPN)

17:00 Barcelona - Mallorca (DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610)


Boxeo

13:00 Andy Ruiz, Jr. - Anthony Joshua (ESPN)


DOMINGO 8

Superliga Argentina

17:35 Defensa y Justicia - Godoy Cruz (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)

19:30 Rosario Central - Boca (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)

21:45 River - San Lorenzo (TNT SPORTS)


Ligue 1 de Francia

17:00 Olympique Marsella - Bordeaux (DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612)


Serie A

08:25 Lecce - Genoa (ESPN 2)

13:55 Sampdoria - Parma (ESPN)

16:30 Bologna - Milan (ESPN)


Premier League

10:45 Aston Villa - Leicester City (ESPN 2)


Liga Nacional

13:00 Ferro - San Lorenzo (TYC SPORTS)


TAGS

Más noticias de hoy

Lo último de Policiales

Un préstamo en dólares habría enfrentado a...

Rompe el silencio el 2º joven que golpeó a Rábago y su defensa...

Acusan a dos gendarmes de vejar a una compañera, con alcohol y pastillas...

“Conflicto ético” frustró pedido de preventivas a policías...

Los fiscales de Capital cumplieron con la última visita a las unidades...

Lo último de El Cronista

La historia de Yermina, la vecina del Barrio 31...

Spotify Wrapped: la función que muestra cuáles son las bandas favoritas...

El nuevo unicornio brasileño aterrizará en la Argentina

Ciudades inteligentes, ambiente protegido

El artista Maurizio Cattelan se roba Art Basel con una banana de u$s...

Lo último de Política

El gobernador Zamora saludó a los empleados públicos...

Zamora resaltó inversión educativa y reveló las metas del Bicentenario

Primeras medidas económicas de Fernández: subas salariales, precios,...

Alberto Fernández presentó el gabinete nacional y puso de relieve:...

La ciudad incorporó un nuevo elevador para podas en altura

Lo último de Deportivo

La agenda deportiva más completa del fin de semana

El Turismo Nacional se comienza a definir con la disputa de su última...

El Torneo Diario EL LIBERAL prosigue hoy con los duelos de cuartos...

Lucca Guercio y Bautista Pedemonte, Deportistas del Año en el Lawn...

Nicolás Avellaneda demostró su carácter y volvió al triunfo