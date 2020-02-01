×

La agenda deportiva completa para este sábado

Ingresá a la nota y conocé todos las propuestas.

- 09:26 Deportivo

SUPERLIGA ARGENTINA

17:35     Independiente - Rosario Central            

TNT SPORTS

19:40     Atlético Tucumán - Defensa y Justicia   

FOX SPORTS 2

19:40     Estudiantes - Unión      

TNT SPORTS

21:45     Argentinos - Racing       

FOX SPORTS PREMIUM

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

08:55     Granada - Espanyol       

ESPN 3

11:45     Real Madrid - Atlético Madrid  

ESPN 2

PREMIER LEAGUE

09:15     Leicester - Chelsea        

ESPN 2

11:55     Liverpool - Southampton           

ESPN

14:15     Manchester Unted - Wolverhampton Wanderers         

ESPN

BUNDESLIGA

11:30     FSV Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich 

FOX SPORTS

11:30     Borussia Dortmund - Union Berlin          

FOX SPORTS 2

14:30     RB Leipzig - Borussia M'gladbach            

FOX SPORTS

SERIE A

16:30     Sassuolo - Roma             

ESPN

NBA

22:30     Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics         

ESPN 3

SUPER RUGBY

19:30     Jaguares - Lions              

ESPN

SEIS NACIONES

11:00     Gales - Italia      

ESPN 3

13:30     Irlanda - Escocia              

ESPN 3

LIGA HOLANDESA

15:40     Feyenoord - FC Emmen              

ESPN 3

CICLISMO - VUELTA DE ESPAÑA

17:45     Etapa 6

ESPN 3

PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP

22:00     Yordenis Ugas - Mike Dallas Jr. 

FOX SPORTS 2


TAGS

