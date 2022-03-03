CARTELERA TV CINE 3 DE MARZO DE 2022

-
BATMAN (2D)
COMIC (SAM 13 AÑOS)
03 AL 09/03/ 15:10 (cast) 15:30 (cast) 17:10 (cast) 18:20 (cast) 18 (cast) 21:30 (subt) 22 (cast)
04/03/ 15:10 (cast) 15:30 (cast) 17:10 (cast) 18:20 (cast) 18 (cast) 21:30 (subt) 22 cast) 00 (subt)
05,06/03/ 14 (cast ) 15:10 (cast) 15:30 (cast) 17:10 (cast) 18:20 (cast) 18 (cast) 21:30 hs (subt) 22 (cast)
SING 2 (3D)
ANIMACION (ATP)
03 AL 09/02/ 17 (cast) 19:20 (cast)
05, 06 /02/ 14:40 (cast) 17 (cast)
SPIDERMAN (3D)
ACCIÓN (SAM 13)
03 AL 09/03/ 21:30 (cast)
04 /03/ 00:20 (cast)
UNCHARTED (2D)
ACCIÓN (SAM 13)
03/03 AL 09/03/ 18:20 (cast) 20:30(cast)
ENCANTO (2D)
ANIMACIÓN (ATP)
03/03 al 09/03/ 16:10 (cast)
04/03/ 14 (cast) 16:10 (cast)
EL EXORCISMO DE DIOS (2D) TERROR (SAM 16) / 03 al 09/03/ 20:20 (cast) 22:10 (subt) / 04/03/ 20:20 (cast) 22:10 (subt) 00:40 (subt)
LA LLAMADA FINAL (2D) TERROR (SAM 13) / 03/03 AL 09/03/ 22:40 (subt) / 04/03/ 22:40 (subt) 00:40 (subt)