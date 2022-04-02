×

Moto GP en Las Termas: arrancaron las pruebas libres

- 09:53 Deportivo

Alrededor de las 9.30, comenzaron en Las Termas las pruebas libres. Las motos de Moto3 fueron las primeras en salir a pista.

Más noticias de hoy

Lo último de Política

El gobernador Zamora encabeza el acto oficial...

Renuevan mandato de Ada Itúrrez de Cappellini en cargo

Neder: ''Desde el peronismo, vamos a defender Santiago del Estero''

Lo último de País

“Pasaron 40 años y Gran Bretaña actúa como...

Wado de Pedro informó sobre la normalización de 237 pasos internacionales

Instalan cartelería en rutas nacionales por los 40 años de Malvinas

El pedido de perdón de Fabiola Yañez a los argentinos por festejar...

Condenaron a Ricardo Jaime y Julio De Vido por la compra de trenes...

Lo último de Policiales

Juicio de reenvío "Megacausa 3": condenan a civil...

Un motociclista muerto y otro en grave estado tras chocar con una...

Dos chicos contaron que intentaron secuestrarlos a la salida de la...

Lo último de Deportivo

Olímpico irá hoy por una alegría ante Atenas

Rondina: ''Se nos escaparon dos puntos y el ánimo no es el mejor''

Central Córdoba no supo aguantar la ventaja y resignó dos puntos...