Agenda deportiva: horarios y dónde ver los partidos de este lunes 10 de octubre

Deportivo

LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA
16:30 Argentinos Jrs. vs Huracán
TNT SPORTS
16:30 Rosario Central vs Defensa y Justicia
ESPN
ESPN Premium
TV PUBLICA
19:00 Estudiantes vs Lanús
TNT SPORTS
19:00 Racing vs Atlético Tucumán
ESPN Premium
21:30 Central Córdoba vs Newell's

