Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Liga Profesional

No obstante, aun no se cerró la jornada.

- 08:34 Deportivo

La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) tras continuar esta noche la cuarta fecha:

P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF

1 Lanus 12 4 4 0 0 9 2 +7

2 Huracan 10 4 3 1 0 9 4 +5

3 Talleres (C) 9 4 3 0 1 6 2 +4

4 Def y Justicia 9 4 3 0 1 7 4 +3

5 River Plate 9 4 3 0 1 6 3 +3

6 Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2

7 Newell's 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2

8 Ros. Central 7 4 2 1 1 5 6 -1

9 Belgrano 7 4 2 1 1 3 4 -1

10 Argentinos 6 4 2 0 2 5 3 +2

11 San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2 +1

12 Godoy Cruz 6 4 2 0 2 2 2 0

13 Racing Club 5 4 1 2 1 5 3 +2

14 Tigre 5 4 1 2 1 6 6 0

15 Instituto 5 4 1 2 1 2 2 0

16 Platense 5 4 1 2 1 6 7 -1

17 Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1

18 Sarmiento (J) 4 3 1 1 1 5 5 0

19 Barr. Central 4 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1

20 Estudiantes 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2

21 Gimnasia (LP) 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2

22 Independiente 4 4 1 1 2 2 4 -2

23 Unión 3 4 0 3 1 2 4 -2

24 Banfield 2 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3

25 At Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3

26 Colón 1 4 0 1 3 2 6 -4

27 Arsenal 1 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5

28 Central Cba 1 4 0 1 3 0 5 -5


