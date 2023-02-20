Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Liga Profesional

-
La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) tras continuar esta noche la cuarta fecha:
P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 Lanus 12 4 4 0 0 9 2 +7
2 Huracan 10 4 3 1 0 9 4 +5
3 Talleres (C) 9 4 3 0 1 6 2 +4
4 Def y Justicia 9 4 3 0 1 7 4 +3
5 River Plate 9 4 3 0 1 6 3 +3
6 Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2
7 Newell's 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2
8 Ros. Central 7 4 2 1 1 5 6 -1
9 Belgrano 7 4 2 1 1 3 4 -1
10 Argentinos 6 4 2 0 2 5 3 +2
11 San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2 +1
12 Godoy Cruz 6 4 2 0 2 2 2 0
13 Racing Club 5 4 1 2 1 5 3 +2
14 Tigre 5 4 1 2 1 6 6 0
15 Instituto 5 4 1 2 1 2 2 0
16 Platense 5 4 1 2 1 6 7 -1
17 Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1
18 Sarmiento (J) 4 3 1 1 1 5 5 0
19 Barr. Central 4 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1
20 Estudiantes 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2
21 Gimnasia (LP) 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2
22 Independiente 4 4 1 1 2 2 4 -2
23 Unión 3 4 0 3 1 2 4 -2
24 Banfield 2 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3
25 At Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3
26 Colón 1 4 0 1 3 2 6 -4
27 Arsenal 1 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5
28 Central Cba 1 4 0 1 3 0 5 -5
