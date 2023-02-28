×

Así quedó la tabla de posiciones tras el cierre de la fecha 5

- 08:21 Deportivo

La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones del campeonato de la Liga Profesional tras completarse esta noche la quinta fecha:

P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF

1 Def y Justicia 12 5 4 0 1 10 4 +6

2 Lanús 12 5 4 0 1 10 4 +6

3 Talleres (C) 12 5 4 0 1 10 4 +6

4 San Lorenzo 12 5 4 0 1 5 2 +3

5 Huracán 11 5 3 2 0 10 5 +5

6 Boca Juniors 10 5 3 1 1 7 4 +3

7 Rosario Central 10 5 3 1 1 6 6 0

8 River Plate 9 5 3 0 2 7 5 +2

9 Racing Club 8 5 2 2 1 7 4 +3

10 Tigre 8 5 2 2 1 8 6 +2

11 Instituto 8 5 2 2 1 5 3 +2

12 Barracas Central 7 5 2 1 2 7 7 0

13 Newell's 7 5 2 1 2 6 6 0

14 Belgrano 7 5 2 1 2 3 6 -3

15 Argentinos 6 5 2 0 3 5 4 +1

16 Godoy Cruz 6 5 2 0 3 2 3 -1

17 Vélez 5 5 1 2 2 5 5 0

18 Sarmiento (J) 5 5 1 2 2 6 7 -1

19 Estudiantes (LP) 5 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2

20 Independiente 5 5 1 2 2 2 4 -2

21 Platense 5 5 1 2 2 8 11 -3

22 Gimnasia (LP) 4 5 1 1 3 3 6 -3

23 Arsenal 4 5 1 1 3 4 8 -4

24 Central Córdoba 4 5 1 1 3 1 5 -4

25 Banfield 3 5 0 3 2 2 5 -3

26 Unión 3 5 0 3 2 2 5 -3

27 Colón 2 5 0 2 3 3 7 -4

28 At. Tucumán 2 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6


