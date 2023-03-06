Liga Profesional: así quedó la tabla de posiciones tras los partidos del domingo

-
La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la Liga profesional de Fútbol (LPF) tras continuar esta noche la sexta fecha:
P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 San Lorenzo 13 6 4 1 1 6 3 +3
2 Def y Justicia 12 5 4 0 1 10 4 +6
3 Huracán 12 6 3 3 0 11 6 +5
4 Talleres (C) 12 6 4 0 2 11 6 +5
5 Lanús 12 6 4 0 2 10 6 +4
6 River Plate 12 6 4 0 2 9 5 +4
7 Boca Juniors 10 5 3 1 1 7 4 +3
8 Newell's 10 6 3 1 2 7 6 +1
9 Ros. Central 10 6 3 1 2 7 10 -3
10 Instituto 9 6 2 3 1 7 5 +2
11 Argentinos 9 6 3 0 3 6 4 +2
12 Racing Club 8 5 2 2 1 7 4 +3
13 Sarmiento (J) 8 6 2 2 2 10 8 +2
14 Tigre 8 6 2 2 2 8 7 +1
15 Vélez 8 6 2 2 2 7 6 +1
16 Barr. Central 7 6 2 1 3 7 8 -1
17 Belgrano 7 5 2 1 2 3 6 -3
18 Unión 6 6 1 3 2 4 5 -1
19 Godoy Cruz 6 5 2 0 3 2 3 -1
20 Independiente 6 6 1 3 2 4 6 -2
21 Platense 6 6 1 3 2 9 12 -3
22 Gimnasia (LP) 5 6 1 2 3 3 6 -3
23 Estudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 8 -4
24 Central Cba 5 6 1 2 3 2 6 -4
25 At Tucumán 5 6 1 2 3 3 8 -5
26 Arsenal 4 5 1 1 3 4 8 -4
27 Colón 3 6 0 3 3 3 7 -4
28 Banfield 3 6 0 3 3 2 6 -4
