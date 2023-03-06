×

Liga Profesional: así quedó la tabla de posiciones tras los partidos del domingo

- 09:19 Deportivo

La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la Liga profesional de Fútbol (LPF) tras continuar esta noche la sexta fecha:

P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF

1 San Lorenzo 13 6 4 1 1 6 3 +3

2 Def y Justicia 12 5 4 0 1 10 4 +6

3 Huracán 12 6 3 3 0 11 6 +5

4 Talleres (C) 12 6 4 0 2 11 6 +5

5 Lanús 12 6 4 0 2 10 6 +4

6 River Plate 12 6 4 0 2 9 5 +4

7 Boca Juniors 10 5 3 1 1 7 4 +3

8 Newell's 10 6 3 1 2 7 6 +1

9 Ros. Central 10 6 3 1 2 7 10 -3

10 Instituto 9 6 2 3 1 7 5 +2

11 Argentinos 9 6 3 0 3 6 4 +2

12 Racing Club 8 5 2 2 1 7 4 +3

13 Sarmiento (J) 8 6 2 2 2 10 8 +2

14 Tigre 8 6 2 2 2 8 7 +1

15 Vélez 8 6 2 2 2 7 6 +1

16 Barr. Central 7 6 2 1 3 7 8 -1

17 Belgrano 7 5 2 1 2 3 6 -3

18 Unión 6 6 1 3 2 4 5 -1

19 Godoy Cruz 6 5 2 0 3 2 3 -1

20 Independiente 6 6 1 3 2 4 6 -2

21 Platense 6 6 1 3 2 9 12 -3

22 Gimnasia (LP) 5 6 1 2 3 3 6 -3

23 Estudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 8 -4

24 Central Cba 5 6 1 2 3 2 6 -4

25 At Tucumán 5 6 1 2 3 3 8 -5

26 Arsenal 4 5 1 1 3 4 8 -4

27 Colón 3 6 0 3 3 3 7 -4

28 Banfield 3 6 0 3 3 2 6 -4


