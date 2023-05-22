Liga Profesional: así quedó la tabla de posiciones tras finalizar la fecha 17°

22/05/2023 - 07:39 Deportivo

Las siguientes son las tablas de posiciones, promedios y anuales de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) al cerrarse esta noche la 17ma. fecha:



P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF



1 River Plate 40 17 13 1 3 29 9 +20



2 San Lorenzo 35 17 10 5 2 19 6 +13



3 Talleres (C) 31 17 9 4 4 30 16 +14



4 Estudiantes (LP) 31 17 9 4 4 20 14 +6



5 Rosario Central 30 17 8 6 3 25 20 +5



6 Def y Justicia 29 17 8 5 4 22 11 +11



7 Lanús 28 16 8 4 4 23 15 +8



8 Belgrano 28 17 8 4 5 15 14 +1



9 Godoy Cruz 26 17 7 5 5 20 18 +2



10 Boca Juniors 24 17 7 3 7 21 16 +5



11 Argentinos 23 17 6 ​​5 6 21 16 +5



12 Sarmiento (J) 23 17 6 ​​5 6 18 15 +3



13 Newel'ls 23 17 6 ​​5 6 14 15 -1



14 Tigre 22 17 5 7 5 17 18 -1



15 Gimnasia (LP) 21 17 6 ​​3 8 16 25 -9



16 Platense 20 17 5 5 7 19 23 -4



17 Instituto 20 17 5 5 7 14 21 -7



18 Barracas Central 19 17 4 7 6 16 21 -5



19 Central Cba (SdE) 19 17 5 4 8 12 19 - 7



20 Colón 18 17 3 9 5 15 18 -3



21 Huracán 18 17 4 6 7 15 20 -5



22 Racing Club 18 16 5 3 8 19 26 -7



23 Vélez 17 16 3 8 5 16 15 +1



24 Independiente 17 17 3 8 6 16 20 -4



25 A. Tucumán 15 17 2 9 6 13 20 -7



26 Banfield 15 17 3 6 8 10 20 -10



27 Arsenal 14 17 4 2 11 14 25 -11



28 Unión 12 16 2 6 8 9 22 -13







Tabla Anual:



-- Los tres primeros están en puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual.



-- Del cuarto al noveno están en puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual.



-- El último de la tabla anual desciende a la Primera Nacional junto a los 2 de la tabla de promedios.







Promedios:



P Equipo 21 22 23 Pts PJ Prom



1 River Plate 75 76 40 191 96 1.989



2 Boca Juniors 63 79 24 166 96 1.729



3 Belgrano 0 0 28 28 17 1.647



4 Def y Justicia 59 65 29 153 96 1. 593



5 Estudiantes (LP) 61 61 31 153 96 1.593



6 Racing Club 53 80 18 151 95 1.589



7 Talleres (C) 66 46 31 143 96 1.489



8 Argentinos 51 67 23 141 96 1.468



9 San Lorenzo 48 58 35 141 96 1.468



10 Tigre 0 63 22 85 58 1.465



11 Gimnasia (LP) 51 65 21 137 96 1.427



12 Vélez 70 46 17 133 95 1.400 13



Huracán 51 65 18 134 96 1.395 14



Colón 64 45 18 1 27 96 1.322



15 Independiente 58 51 17 126 96 1.312



16 Rosario Central 50 46 30 126 96 1.312



17 Newell´s 39 63 23 125 96 1.302



18 Godoy Cruz 46 51 26 123 96 1.281



19 Lanús 56 36 28 120 95 1.263



20 Barracas Central 0 53 19 72 58 1.241



21 Unión 53 49 12 114 95 1.200



22 Instituto 0 0 20 20 17 1.176



23 At. Tucumán 40 57 15 112 96 1.166



24 Sarmiento (J) 36 53 23 112 96 1.166



25 Banfield 47 49 15 111 96 1.156



26 Central Cba (SdE) 43 49 19 111 96 1.156 27



Platense 4 5 42 20 107 96 1.114



28 Arsenal 33 47 14 94 96 0.979



- Los dos últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional junto al último de la Tabla Anual.