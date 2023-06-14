Liga Profesional: así quedó la tabla de posiciones tras la finalización de la 20° fecha

14/06/2023 - 09:12 Deportivo

Las siguientes son las tablas de posiciones y promedios de la Liga Profesional al completarse esta noche la vigésima fecha:



- Posiciones:



P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF



1 River Plate 44 19 14 2 3 35 12 +23



2 Talleres (C) 40 20 12 4 4 35 17 +18



3 San Lorenzo 37 20 10 7 3 19 7 +12



4 Estudiantes (LP) 35 20 10 5 5 25 17 +8



5 Rosario Central 34 20 9 7 4 29 23 +6



6 Def y Justicia 33 19 9 6 4 25 12 +13



7 Lanús 33 19 9 6 4 27 18 +9



8 Belgrano 31 20 9 4 7 17 17 0



9 Argentinos 29 20 8 5 7 23 17 +6



10 Godoy Cruz 29 20 8 5 7 23 23 0



11 Boca Juniors 28 20 8 4 8 23 18 +5



12 Newell's 28 20 7 7 6 17 16 +1



13 Platense 26 20 7 5 8 21 24 -3



14 Sarmiento (J) 25 20 6 7 7 18 17 +1



15 Gimnasia (LP) 25 20 7 4 9 17 27 -10



16 Central Cba (SdE) 24 20 6 6 8 16 21 -5



17 Colón 23 20 4 11 5 18 20 -2



18 Racing Club 23 19 6 5 8 23 28 -5



19 Barracas Central 23 20 5 8 7 19 26 -7



20 Tigre 22 20 5 7 8 18 23 -5



21 Instituto 22 20 5 7 8 16 26 -10



22 Independiente 21 20 4 9 7 20 23 -3



23 At. Tucumán 21 20 4 9 7 17 23 -6



24 Unión 19 19 4 7 8 13 23 -10



25 Vélez 18 19 3 9 7 18 20 -2



26 Huracán 18 20 4 6 10 15 24 -9



27 Banfield 18 20 4 6 10 13 26 -13



28 Arsenal 17 20 5 2 13 15 27 -12







- Promedios:



P Equipo 21 22 23 Pts PJ Prom



1 River Plate 75 76 44 195 98 1.989



2 Boca Juniors 63 79 28 170 99 1.717



3 Def y Justicia 59 65 33 157 98 1.602



4 Racing Club 53 80 23 156 98 1.591



5 Estudiantes (LP) 61 61 35 157 99 1.585



6 Belgrano 0 0 31 31 20 1.550



7 Talleres (C) 66 46 40 152 99 1.535



8 Argentinos 51 67 29 147 99 1.484



9 San Lorenzo 48 58 37 143 99 1.444



10 Gimnasia (LP) 51 65 25 141 99 1.424



11 Tigre 0 63 22 85 61 1.393



12 Vélez 70 46 18 134 98 1.367



13 Huracán 51 65 18 134 99 1.353



14 Colón 64 45 23 132 99 1.333



15 Independiente 58 51 21 130 99 1.313



16 Newell's 39 63 28 130 99 1.313



17 Rosario Central 50 46 34 130 99 1.313



18 Lanús 56 36 33 125 98 1.275



19 Godoy Cruz 46 51 29 126 99 1.272



20 Barracas Central 0 53 23 76 61 1.245



21 Unión 53 49 19 121 98 1.234



22 At. Tucumán 40 57 21 118 99 1.191



23 Central Cba (SE) 43 49 24 116 99 1.171



24 Banfield 47 49 18 114 99 1.151



25 Sarmiento (J) 36 53 25 114 99 1.151



26 Platense 45 42 26 113 99 1.141



27 Instituto 0 0 22 22 20 1.100



28 Arsenal 33 47 17 97 99 0.979