Liga Profesional: así está la tabla de posiciones tras los partidos del domingo

- 08:30 Deportivo

La siguiente es la tabla de posiciones de la Liga Profesional tras continuar esta noche la 22da. fecha 

P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF

1 River Plate 50 22 16 2 4 40 15 +25

2 Talleres (C) 41 22 12 5 5 37 20 +17

3 San Lorenzo 41 22 11 8 3 21 8 +13

4 Lanús 40 22 11 7 4 31 20 +11

5 Estudiantes (LP) 37 22 10 7 5 27 19 +8

6 Def y Justicia 36 22 10 6 6 27 16 +11

7 Rosario Central 35 22 9 8 5 30 25 +5

8 Belgrano 34 22 10 4 8 20 19 +1

9 Godoy Cruz 33 22 9 6 7 28 24 +4

10 Argentinos 32 22 9 5 8 26 19 +7

11 Boca Juniors 31 22 9 4 9 25 22 +3

12 Racing Club 30 22 8 6 8 30 30 0

13 Newell's 29 21 7 8 6 18 17 +1

14 Platense 29 22 8 5 9 23 25 -2

15 Sarmiento (J) 28 22 7 7 8 22 20 +2

16 Barracas Central 27 22 6 9 7 22 28 -6

17 Central Cba (SdE) 26 22 6 8 8 17 22 -5

18 Gimnasia (LP) 26 21 7 5 9 17 27 -10

19 Tigre 25 22 6 7 9 20 25 -5

20 Instituto 25 22 6 7 9 18 29 -11

21 Independiente 24 22 5 9 8 21 26 -5

22 Colón 24 22 4 12 6 19 25 -6

23 At. Tucumán 24 22 5 9 8 19 27 -8

24 Unión 23 22 5 8 9 17 25 -8

25 Vélez 21 22 4 9 9 21 24 -3

26 Banfield 21 22 5 6 11 15 29 -14

27 Huracán 19 22 4 7 11 16 26 -10

28 Arsenal 17 22 5 2 15 15 30 -15


