Agenda deportiva: todos los encuentros que se juegan este domingo

DOMINGO 06 DE AGOSTO

AMISTOSO

14:50  Toulouse vs. Roma STAR +

PRIMERA - NACIONAL

15:00  Defensores Unidos vs. Nueva Chicago DSports / DGO TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:05  Guillermo Brown vs. San Martín de Tucumán TYC SPORTS TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30  Deportivo Maipú vs. Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00  Atlético Rafaela vs. Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00  Club Mitre vs. Atlanta TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:30  San Martín (SJ) vs. All Boys TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:10  Independiente Rivadavia vs. Deportivo Riestra DGO TYC SPORTS TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:10  Patronato vs. Deportivo Morón  DGO TYC SPORTS TYC SPORTS PLAY

TC 2000

09:30  Carrera - Río Cuarto DGO TYC SPORTS

LEAGUES CUP

22:30  Dallas FC vs Inter Miami Apple TV



