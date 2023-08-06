Agenda deportiva: todos los encuentros que se juegan este domingo

-
DOMINGO 06 DE AGOSTO
AMISTOSO
14:50 Toulouse vs. Roma STAR +
PRIMERA - NACIONAL
15:00 Defensores Unidos vs. Nueva Chicago DSports / DGO TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:05 Guillermo Brown vs. San Martín de Tucumán TYC SPORTS TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Maipú vs. Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Atlético Rafaela vs. Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Club Mitre vs. Atlanta TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:30 San Martín (SJ) vs. All Boys TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:10 Independiente Rivadavia vs. Deportivo Riestra DGO TYC SPORTS TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:10 Patronato vs. Deportivo Morón DGO TYC SPORTS TYC SPORTS PLAY
TC 2000
09:30 Carrera - Río Cuarto DGO TYC SPORTS
LEAGUES CUP
22:30 Dallas FC vs Inter Miami Apple TV