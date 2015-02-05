Una cuenta de Instagram genera terror entre sus usuarios

El perfil pertenece una joven canadiense donde sorprende con sus posteo de sus manos, ojos y bocas con profundas heridas creadas con maquillaje. Mirá los videos.

Hoy 16:48 -

Una cuenta de Instagram genera terror entre sus usuarios, con sus posteos donde se ve sus manos, ojos y bocas con profundas heridas. El perfil pertenece a Isabelle Carmichael, una joven canadiense de 19 años y es la reina del maquillaje de terror.
 
Más de 43 mil personas siguen sus posteos, en los que se ven ojos, bocas y manos destrozados por cortes y heridas profundas con un realismo que impresiona pero que son producto de su habilidad para el maquillaje.
 
Todo empezó por su aburrimiento mientras tenía que hacer reposo por una enfermedad. "Estaba muy enferma con neumonía y me tuve que quedar en casa dos semanas", contó la muchacha al Journal Post.
 
 
"Comencé con lápiz y brillo labial, papel higiénico, base y sombra para ojos, todo lo que estaba en mi casa. Después fui agregando cera y otras cosas, pero todavía utilizo bastante de las cosas básicas de maquillaje", agrega la joven. 

Una cuenta de Instagram genera terror entre sus usuarios, con sus posteos donde se ve sus manos, ojos y bocas con profundas heridas. El perfil pertenece a Isabelle Carmichael, una joven canadiense de 19 años y es la reina del maquillaje de terror. 

Más de 43 mil personas siguen sus posteos, en los que se ven ojos, bocas y manos destrozados por cortes y heridas profundas con un realismo que impresiona pero que son producto de su habilidad para el maquillaje. 

Todo empezó por su aburrimiento mientras tenía que hacer reposo por una enfermedad. "Estaba muy enferma con neumonía y me tuve que quedar en casa dos semanas", contó la muchacha al Journal Post. 

"Comencé con lápiz y brillo labial, papel higiénico, base y sombra para ojos, todo lo que estaba en mi casa. Después fui agregando cera y otras cosas, pero todavía utilizo bastante de las cosas básicas de maquillaje", agrega la joven. 




 
Compartí
esta nota
Notas relacionadas

El índice de pobreza fue de 28,6%
Las cinco más leídas
hoy de Mundo Web
1

Una lluvia de peces sorprende a México
2

Burger King Rusia pide que se prohíba 'It' por esta insólita razón
3

Una cuenta de Instagram genera terror entre sus usuarios
4

La increíble reacción de una nena cuando se entera que tendrá un hermanito

También te puede interesar