Una cuenta de Instagram genera terror entre sus usuarios
El perfil pertenece una joven canadiense donde sorprende con sus posteo de sus manos, ojos y bocas con profundas heridas creadas con maquillaje. Mirá los videos.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 16:48 -
Una cuenta de Instagram genera terror entre sus usuarios, con sus posteos donde se ve sus manos, ojos y bocas con profundas heridas. El perfil pertenece a Isabelle Carmichael, una joven canadiense de 19 años y es la reina del maquillaje de terror.
Más de 43 mil personas siguen sus posteos, en los que se ven ojos, bocas y manos destrozados por cortes y heridas profundas con un realismo que impresiona pero que son producto de su habilidad para el maquillaje.
Todo empezó por su aburrimiento mientras tenía que hacer reposo por una enfermedad. "Estaba muy enferma con neumonía y me tuve que quedar en casa dos semanas", contó la muchacha al Journal Post.
"Comencé con lápiz y brillo labial, papel higiénico, base y sombra para ojos, todo lo que estaba en mi casa. Después fui agregando cera y otras cosas, pero todavía utilizo bastante de las cosas básicas de maquillaje", agrega la joven.
(FAKE/MAKEUP) removal of the 15 minute severed finger practice. • • • • • • • #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart
(FAKE/MAKEUP) snack time. • • • • • • • • • #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart #thehorrorhub
(FAKE/MAKEUP) I can't see. • • • • • inspired by the wickedly talented @gemmabks.sfx ! also, I took this picture under my deck which made a little shadow on my nose that was edited off. :) #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart #AtarahMayhew
(FAKE/MAKEUP) growing back my fingers because I am a salamander #makeup #specialfx #makeupjunkie #maybelline #NYC #eyeshadow #lipstick #lipgloss #fx #specialeffects #effects #gloryandgore #gore #beauty #blood #fxmakeup #fxartist #sfx #sfxmakeup #sfxartist #sfxartistsofinstagram #sfxartistry #sfxprosthetics #fnfafeatures #halloweenmakeup #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart