Conocé a la diosa fitness que cobra 50 mil dólares por posteo
Jen Selter tiene casi 12 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram. Mirá sus fotos.
Por El Liberal
-
Jen Selter tiene 24 años y es la nueva diosa fitness en Instagram. La joven posee un cuerpo curvilíneo, es adorada por los hombres y las mujeres.
Cuenta con 12 millones de seguidores en la red social y cobra 50 mil dólares para publicitar productos con sus publicaciones sugerentes.
Who went a little crazy on the Super Bowl snacks? • Wanted to take the time today to remind everyone that one cheat meal -- or cheat day -- is not going to hurt your progress. It’s good to deviate from the norm for a special occasion, as long as you get right back on track the next day. So today, I wanted to share some tips to cleanse and detox and help your body recover from all of the questionable things you ate yesterday. ▪️Drink a lot of water today! A helpful guideline is to drink half your bodyweight in ounces of water (so if you weigh 120lbs, drink 60oz of water) ▪️Eat lots of fruits and veggies today! Fruits and veggies are super cleansing and detoxing, so load up on all the good stuff today. A fresh pressed green juice on an empty stomach is a great option ▪️You should stay away from refined sugars and carbohydrates today. Refined sugars and carbohydrates are highly inflammatory - amongst many other things, so best to avoid altogether! ▪️If you’re bloated, you may want to try some apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water and cinnamon. Pure green tea also works well. ▪️Exercise, exercise, exercise! No better way to cleanse the body and the soul than to get your body moving and work up a sweat to release all of the built up toxins from the weekend. Hope these tips help! Life is all about balance, and sometimes that means getting your drink on and eating pizza when game-day calls for it. Check out my blog for more motivation and inspiration for getting back on track after a cheat meal.
1 month down, 11 to go. How is your 2018 going? Many of you have been DMing me that you are losing your New Years Motivation. Let’s change that! If you’ve been exercising daily and eating healthy regularly but not seeing any changes in your body, that’s okay! It can take weeks for you to notice change - and we’re talking very small changes - so don’t give up just yet! Here’s some advice I shared on my blog: Start with small, manageable goals. You’re going to reach your goal of “getting one push up” faster and sooner than you’re going to step on the scale or look in the mirror and like what you see. So start small, and build on each accomplishment. Pretty soon that one push up will turn to two, five, ten, and you’ll be one step closer to the body of your dreams. Work hard, and don’t give up! Trust the process