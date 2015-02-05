Insólito: le propuso matrimonio con seis anillos de diamantes

Hoy 16:16 -

Una inusual propuesta de matrimonio en la que un hombre le ofreció a su amada elegir entre seis diferentes anillos de compromiso con diamantes se convirtió en furor en las redes sociales, informa New York Post.

Dennis Brown II, un modelo y aficionado al ejercicio físico de Pembroke Pines (Florida, EE.UU.), le pidió la mano a Atara Dallas, su elegida, en un ambiente cuidadosamente decorado para la ocasión por floristas, estilistas y diseñadores de moda.

Las imágenes del curioso episodio, captadas por fotógrafos profesionales, fueron publicadas en la Red la semana pasada por el estudio que ayudó a planificar y asistir en la propuesta de matrimonio, aunque no se detalla la fecha exacta de ese momento.

Si bien no ganó seis anillos de la NBA como Michael Jordan, sí "ganó en la vida" al haber conocido a su prometida, por lo cual "ella se merece seis anillos para elegir", escribió el novio en su cuenta de Instagram.

Finalmente, la mujer aceptó la propuesta, eligiendo un anillo con un diamante con forma de pera.

Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales elogiaron al novio por hacer una propuesta matrimonial tan excepcional y se alegraron por la pareja.

Una inusual propuesta de matrimonio en la que un hombre le ofreció a su amada elegir entre seis diferentes anillos de compromiso con diamantes se convirtió en furor en las redes sociales, informa New York Post.Dennis Brown II, un modelo y aficionado al ejercicio físico de Pembroke Pines (Florida, EE.UU.), le pidió la mano a Atara Dallas, su elegida, en un ambiente cuidadosamente decorado para la ocasión por floristas, estilistas y diseñadores de moda.Las imágenes del curioso episodio, captadas por fotógrafos profesionales, fueron publicadas en la Red la semana pasada por el estudio que ayudó a planificar y asistir en la propuesta de matrimonio, aunque no se detalla la fecha exacta de ese momento.Si bien no ganó seis anillos de la NBA como Michael Jordan, sí "ganó en la vida" al haber conocido a su prometida, por lo cual "ella se merece seis anillos para elegir", escribió el novio en su cuenta de Instagram.Finalmente, la mujer aceptó la propuesta, eligiendo un anillo con un diamante con forma de pera.







