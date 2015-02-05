Insólito: le propuso matrimonio con seis anillos de diamantes
El enamorado hizo su propuesta con una inusual cantidad de alianzas para que su amada pueda elegir el que más le guste.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 16:16 -Una inusual propuesta de matrimonio en la que un hombre le ofreció a su amada elegir entre seis diferentes anillos de compromiso con diamantes se convirtió en furor en las redes sociales, informa New York Post.
Dennis Brown II, un modelo y aficionado al ejercicio físico de Pembroke Pines (Florida, EE.UU.), le pidió la mano a Atara Dallas, su elegida, en un ambiente cuidadosamente decorado para la ocasión por floristas, estilistas y diseñadores de moda.
Las imágenes del curioso episodio, captadas por fotógrafos profesionales, fueron publicadas en la Red la semana pasada por el estudio que ayudó a planificar y asistir en la propuesta de matrimonio, aunque no se detalla la fecha exacta de ese momento.
Si bien no ganó seis anillos de la NBA como Michael Jordan, sí "ganó en la vida" al haber conocido a su prometida, por lo cual "ella se merece seis anillos para elegir", escribió el novio en su cuenta de Instagram.
Finalmente, la mujer aceptó la propuesta, eligiendo un anillo con un diamante con forma de pera.
When I was given the opportunity to plan this amazing proposal...we started with the words....see below for the full love letter! Today, on your special day I had the pleasure of putting a smile on your face all day. For there is no greater gift that I could think to give you. A woman, whose heart is full of love and devotion to me, a woman whose loyalty to all those she loves stands unmatched, a woman whose generosity and willingness to help others around her flourish knows no depths, A woman who single handedly made me a believe that a soulmate, a lover, a prayer warrior, a confidant and a best friend could be wrapped up in one amazingly beautiful soul that was hand crafted for me...... That's why today I wanted to give you the greatest gift that I could ever give you......my heart and soul completley, unwavering and all yours......will you accept and hold my hand in yours through this journey?
