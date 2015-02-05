Así se confirmaba el hallazgo del avión de Emiliano Sala

Hoy 19:21 -

David Mearns, el jefe del operativo que encontró el avión de Emiliano Sala, dio la noticia del hallazgo a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

“Los restos del avión que llevaba Emiliano Sala y pilotado por David Ibbotson fueron ubicados temprano esta mañana por el FPV MORVEN”, informó el prestigioso investigador contratado por la familia Sala.

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala