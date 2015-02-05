Así se confirmaba el hallazgo del avión de Emiliano Sala
David Mearns, el investigador a cargo del operativo, lo confirmó vía redes sociales.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 19:21 -
David Mearns, el jefe del operativo que encontró el avión de Emiliano Sala, dio la noticia del hallazgo a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
“Los restos del avión que llevaba Emiliano Sala y pilotado por David Ibbotson fueron ubicados temprano esta mañana por el FPV MORVEN”, informó el prestigioso investigador contratado por la familia Sala.
Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala— David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019
Asimismo, el explorador aseguró que “las familias de Emiliano Sala y David Ibbotson han sido notificadas por la policía”.
The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala— David Mearns (@davidlmearns) 3 de febrero de 2019