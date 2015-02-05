Mundo INGLATERRA

Así se confirmaba el hallazgo del avión de Emiliano Sala

David Mearns, el investigador a cargo del operativo, lo confirmó vía redes sociales.

Hoy 19:21

David Mearns, el jefe del operativo que encontró el avión de Emiliano Sala, dio la noticia del hallazgo a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

“Los restos del avión que llevaba Emiliano Sala y pilotado por David Ibbotson fueron ubicados temprano esta mañana por el FPV MORVEN”, informó el prestigioso investigador contratado por la familia Sala.



Asimismo, el explorador aseguró que “las familias de Emiliano Sala y David Ibbotson han sido notificadas por la policía”.



 
