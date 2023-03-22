×

Liga Profesional: cómo quedó Central Córdoba en la tabla tras la goleada que sufrió ante Vélez

- 08:06 País

Las siguientes son las posiciones del campeonato de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) al completarse la octava fecha:

P Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF

1 River Plate 18 8 6 0 2 14 5 +9

2 San Lorenzo 16 8 5 1 2 10 4 +6

3 Def y Justicia 14 8 4 2 2 11 6 +5

4 Racing Club 14 8 4 2 2 11 7 +4

5 Lanús 14 8 4 2 2 10 6 +4

6 Newell's 14 8 4 2 2 9 7 +2

7 Ros. Central 14 8 4 2 2 10 11 -1

8 Talleres (C) 13 8 4 1 3 12 8 +4

9 Instituto 13 8 3 4 1 11 8 +3

10 Vélez 12 8 3 3 2 12 7 +5

11 Huracán 12 8 3 3 2 12 10 +2

12 Godoy Cruz 12 8 4 0 4 7 7 0

13 Argentinos 11 8 3 2 3 7 5 +2

14 Boca Juniors 11 8 3 2 3 9 8 +1

15 Belgrano 11 8 3 2 3 5 9 -4

16 Platense 10 8 2 4 2 11 13 -2

17 Barr. Central 9 8 2 3 3 9 10 -1

18 Banfield 9 8 2 3 3 4 6 -2

19 Sarmiento (J) 8 8 2 2 4 10 11 -1

20 Independiente 8 8 1 5 2 7 9 -2

21 Tigre 8 8 2 2 4 8 11 -3

22 Arsenal 8 8 2 2 4 7 10 -3

23 Estudiantes 8 8 2 2 4 7 11 -4

24 Gimnasia (LP) 8 8 2 2 4 5 11 -6

25 Central Cba 8 2 2 4 4 10 -6

26 Unión 7 8 1 4 3 6 9 -3

27 At. Tucumán 7 8 1 4 3 5 10 -5

28 Colón 5 8 0 5 3 6 10 -4


