Un auto se incrustó en un segundo piso de un edifico
El insólito choque sorprendió a los usuarios de las redes sociales. Mirá la foto.
Por El Liberal
Hoy 15:34 -
OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) 14 de enero de 2018
OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) 14 de enero de 2018
OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) 14 de enero de 2018