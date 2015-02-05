Un auto se incrustó en un segundo piso de un edifico

El insólito choque sorprendió a los usuarios de las redes sociales. Mirá la foto.

Hoy 15:34 -

Un insólito choque sorprendió a las autoridades locales y a los usuarios de las redes sociales al darse a conocer las imágenes de un Nissan Altima incrustado en el segundo piso de un edificio. El hecho sucedió en la ciudad estadounidense de Santa Ana, al sur del estado de California.
 
 
Según el Departamento de Policía de Santa Ana dijo que el automóvil "viajaba a gran velocidad" cuando golpeó el divisor central y salió volando impactando en la segunda planta de un consultorio dental de la ciudad. Además, el conductor del auto "admitio haber usado narcóticos y será internado en un hospital local para observación".
