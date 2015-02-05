Un auto se incrustó en un segundo piso de un edifico

Hoy 15:34 -

Un insólito choque sorprendió a las autoridades locales y a los usuarios de las redes sociales al darse a conocer las imágenes de un Nissan Altima incrustado en el segundo piso de un edificio. El hecho sucedió en la ciudad estadounidense de Santa Ana, al sur del estado de California.

Según el Departamento de Policía de Santa Ana dijo que el automóvil "viajaba a gran velocidad" cuando golpeó el divisor central y salió volando impactando en la segunda planta de un consultorio dental de la ciudad. Además, el conductor del auto "admitio haber usado narcóticos y será internado en un hospital local para observación".

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) 14 de enero de 2018





OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) 14 de enero de 2018



