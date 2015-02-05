Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018
Esta mañana, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater, se anunciaron los candidatos a llevarse la estatuilla. "La forma del agua", la más nominada.
Por El Liberal
Esta mañana, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater y con la conducción de Andy Serkis y Tiffany Haddish, se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2018 de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Los galardones más rutilantes de la industria del cine se entregarán el domingo 4 de marzo, nuevamente con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.
Accedé a la lista completa de nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Llámame por tu nombre
Dunkerque
Las horas más oscuras
¡Huye!
Lady Bird
El hilo fantasma
The Post
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios por un crimen
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan - Dunkerque
Jordan Peele - ¡Huye!
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro - La forma del agua
Paul Thomas Anderson - El hilo fantasma
MEJOR ACTOR
Gary Oldman - Las horas más oscuras
Timothée Chalamet - Llámame por tu nombre
Daniel Day-Lewis - El hilo fantasma
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel Esq
Daniel Kaluuya - ¡Huye!
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins - La forma del agua
Frances McDormand - Tres anuncios por un crimen
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Tres anuncios por un crimen
Richard Jenkins - La forma del agua
Christopher Plummer - Todo el dinero del mundo
Sam Rockwell - Tres anuncios por un crimen
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Lesley Manville - El hilo fantasma
Octavia Spencer - La forma del agua
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Llámame por tu nombre
The Disaster Artist: obra maestra
Logan
Apuesta maestra
Mudbound
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Big Sick
¡Huye!
La forma del agua
Lady Bird
Tres anuncios por un crimen
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049
Las horas más oscuras
Dunkerque
Mudbound
La forma del agua
MEJOR VESTUARIO
La bella y la bestia
Las horas más oscuras
La forma del agua
El hilo fantasma
Victoria and Abdul
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Baby Driver
Dunkerque
I, Tonya
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios por un crimen
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Las horas más oscuras
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Tres anuncios por un crimen
Dunkerque
El hilo fantasma
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
La forma del agua
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
"Mighty River" - Mudbound
"Mystery of Love" - Llámame por tu nombre
"Remember Me" - Coco
"This Is Me" - El gran showman
"Stand Up for Something" - Marshall
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
La bella y la bestia
Blade Runner 2049
Las horas más oscuras
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
MEJORES EFECTOS DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
Kong: La isla calavera
Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2
El planeta de los simios: la guerra
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Un jefe en pañales
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Una mujer fantástica - Chile
El insulto - Líbano, Francia
Loveless - Rusia
En cuerpo y alma - Hungría
The Square - Suecia
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Knife Skills
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Traffic Stop
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes