Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Fotos "La forma del agua", la más nominada.

Hoy 13:13 -

Esta mañana, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater y con la conducción de Andy Serkis y Tiffany Haddish, se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2018 de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Los galardones más rutilantes de la industria del cine se entregarán el domingo 4 de marzo, nuevamente con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.





Accedé a la lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Llámame por tu nombre

Dunkerque

Las horas más oscuras

¡Huye!

Lady Bird

El hilo fantasma

The Post

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios por un crimen





MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan - Dunkerque

Jordan Peele - ¡Huye!

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro - La forma del agua

Paul Thomas Anderson - El hilo fantasma





MEJOR ACTOR

Gary Oldman - Las horas más oscuras

Timothée Chalamet - Llámame por tu nombre

Daniel Day-Lewis - El hilo fantasma

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel Esq

Daniel Kaluuya - ¡Huye!





MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins - La forma del agua

Frances McDormand - Tres anuncios por un crimen

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Tres anuncios por un crimen

Richard Jenkins - La forma del agua

Christopher Plummer - Todo el dinero del mundo

Sam Rockwell - Tres anuncios por un crimen





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Lesley Manville - El hilo fantasma

Octavia Spencer - La forma del agua

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird





MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Llámame por tu nombre

The Disaster Artist: obra maestra

Logan

Apuesta maestra

Mudbound





MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Big Sick

¡Huye!

La forma del agua

Lady Bird

Tres anuncios por un crimen





MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049

Las horas más oscuras

Dunkerque

Mudbound

La forma del agua





MEJOR VESTUARIO

La bella y la bestia

Las horas más oscuras

La forma del agua

El hilo fantasma

Victoria and Abdul





MEJOR EDICIÓN

Baby Driver

Dunkerque

I, Tonya

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios por un crimen





MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Las horas más oscuras

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder





MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Tres anuncios por un crimen

Dunkerque

El hilo fantasma

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

La forma del agua





MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Mighty River" - Mudbound

"Mystery of Love" - Llámame por tu nombre

"Remember Me" - Coco

"This Is Me" - El gran showman

"Stand Up for Something" - Marshall





MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La bella y la bestia

Blade Runner 2049

Las horas más oscuras

Dunkerque

La forma del agua





MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi





MEJORES EFECTOS DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi





MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

Kong: La isla calavera

Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2

El planeta de los simios: la guerra





MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Un jefe en pañales

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent





MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Una mujer fantástica - Chile

El insulto - Líbano, Francia

Loveless - Rusia

En cuerpo y alma - Hungría

The Square - Suecia





MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island





MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Knife Skills

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Traffic Stop





MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us





MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes