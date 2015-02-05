Pura Vida LA 90ª ENTREGA SE REALIZARÁ MAÑANA

Y los ganadores al Oscar 2018 serán...

"La forma del agua" es la favorita, pero las que también tienen posibilidades de ser Mejor Película son "Tres anuncios por un crimen" y "Huye". En Hollywood nada es seguro cuando de entregar premios se trata. Su historia lo confirma.

03/03/2018 -

MEJOR PELÍCULA

* Llámame por tu nombre. * El instante más oscuro. * Dunkerque. * Déjame salir. * Lady Bird. * El hilo invisible. * Los archivos del Pentágono. * La forma del agua. * Tres anuncios en las afueras.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

* Christopher Nolan. * Jordan Peele. * Greta Gerwig. * Paul Thomas Anderson. * Guillermo del Toro.

MEJOR ACTOR

* Timothée Chalamet. * Daniel Day-Lewis. * Daniel Kaluuya. * Gary Oldman. * Denzel Washington

MEJOR ACTRIZ

* Sally Hawkins. * Frances McDormand. * Margot Robbie. * Saoirse Ronan. * Meryl Streep.

ACTOR DE REPARTO

* Willem Dafoe. * Woody Harrelson. * Richard Jenkins. * Christopher Plummer. * Sam Rockwell.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

* Mary J. Blige. * Allison Janney. * Lesley Manville. * Laurie Metcalf. * Octavia Spencer.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

* El bebé jefazo. * The Breadwinner. * Coco. * Ferdinand. * Loving Vincent.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

* Una mujer fantástica (Chile). * El insulto (Líbano). * Sin amor (Rusia). * En cuerpo y alma (Hungría). * The Square (Suecia).

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

* Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani (La gran enfermedad del amor). * Jordan Peele (Déjame salir). * Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird). * Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor (La forma del agua). * Martin McDonag (Tres anuncios en las afueras).

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

* James Ivory (Llámame por tu nombre). * Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist). * Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green Story y James Mangold (Logan). * Virgil Williams y Dee Rees (Mudbound).

 
Compartí
esta nota
Las cinco más leídas
hoy de Pura Vida
1

¿Abel Pintos de novio con famosa actriz?
2

Tras ser liberada, Lanzoni estalló: "Soy la víctima"

3

Criticaron a Luis Miguel por insultos y gestos obscenos en el escenario

4

La actriz Florencia Peña reveló su lado "lado B" como madre
5

Una directora se coló en la lista


También te puede interesar