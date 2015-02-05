Y los ganadores al Oscar 2018 serán...
"La forma del agua" es la favorita, pero las que también tienen posibilidades de ser Mejor Película son "Tres anuncios por un crimen" y "Huye". En Hollywood nada es seguro cuando de entregar premios se trata. Su historia lo confirma.
Por El Liberal
03/03/2018 -
MEJOR PELÍCULA
* Llámame por tu nombre. * El instante más oscuro. * Dunkerque. * Déjame salir. * Lady Bird. * El hilo invisible. * Los archivos del Pentágono. * La forma del agua. * Tres anuncios en las afueras.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
* Christopher Nolan. * Jordan Peele. * Greta Gerwig. * Paul Thomas Anderson. * Guillermo del Toro.
MEJOR ACTOR
* Timothée Chalamet. * Daniel Day-Lewis. * Daniel Kaluuya. * Gary Oldman. * Denzel Washington
MEJOR ACTRIZ
* Sally Hawkins. * Frances McDormand. * Margot Robbie. * Saoirse Ronan. * Meryl Streep.
ACTOR DE REPARTO
* Willem Dafoe. * Woody Harrelson. * Richard Jenkins. * Christopher Plummer. * Sam Rockwell.
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
* Mary J. Blige. * Allison Janney. * Lesley Manville. * Laurie Metcalf. * Octavia Spencer.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
* El bebé jefazo. * The Breadwinner. * Coco. * Ferdinand. * Loving Vincent.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
* Una mujer fantástica (Chile). * El insulto (Líbano). * Sin amor (Rusia). * En cuerpo y alma (Hungría). * The Square (Suecia).
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
* Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani (La gran enfermedad del amor). * Jordan Peele (Déjame salir). * Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird). * Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor (La forma del agua). * Martin McDonag (Tres anuncios en las afueras).
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
* James Ivory (Llámame por tu nombre). * Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist). * Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green Story y James Mangold (Logan). * Virgil Williams y Dee Rees (Mudbound).